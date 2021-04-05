Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• On the Canucks’ current COVID-19 outbreak: “NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told Postmedia Saturday there’s obvious concern about the outbreak, but not more than other outbreaks experienced by other teams earlier this season.” [Vancouver Sun]

• Why the adjustment post-trade can be difficult for players to handle. [Sportsnet]

• The anxiety levels are rising around the league with the trade deadline one week away. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• The Devils held Kyle Palmieri out of Sunday’s game with a trade coming very soon. [NJ.com]

• What might it take to bring Nick Foligno to the Islanders? [NY Hockey Now]

• Give the Hart Trophy to Connor McDavid, says Patrick Kane. [NHL.com]

• Jason Spezza moved into 100th place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with his 960th point Friday night. [TSN]

• The youth movement is currently driving this recent successful run by the Sharks. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Boston Pride made big strides from first Isobel Cup to 2021. [PHT]

• It’s Jack Campbell‘s crease in Toronto now. [The Hockey News]

• David Krejci and Nick Ritchie are among players who can give your fantasy hockey team a boost this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

