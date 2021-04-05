Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• On the Canucks’ current COVID-19 outbreak: “NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told Postmedia Saturday there’s obvious concern about the outbreak, but not more than other outbreaks experienced by other teams earlier this season.” [Vancouver Sun]
• Why the adjustment post-trade can be difficult for players to handle. [Sportsnet]
• The anxiety levels are rising around the league with the trade deadline one week away. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• The Devils held Kyle Palmieri out of Sunday’s game with a trade coming very soon. [NJ.com]
• What might it take to bring Nick Foligno to the Islanders? [NY Hockey Now]
• Give the Hart Trophy to Connor McDavid, says Patrick Kane. [NHL.com]
• Jason Spezza moved into 100th place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with his 960th point Friday night. [TSN]
• The youth movement is currently driving this recent successful run by the Sharks. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• Boston Pride made big strides from first Isobel Cup to 2021. [PHT]
• It’s Jack Campbell‘s crease in Toronto now. [The Hockey News]
• David Krejci and Nick Ritchie are among players who can give your fantasy hockey team a boost this week. [NBC Sports Edge]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy