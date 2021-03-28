Capitals-Rangers stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN's coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday's matchup between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals. Capitals-Rangers stream coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Rangers and Capitals will meet on Sunday afternoon for the fifth of eight meetings between each other this season. The Capitals enter having won nine of their last 10 games, while the Rangers fell 2-1 to the Flyers on Saturday

The Rangers previously beat Philly 8-3 on Thursday behind a six-point outing from Mika Zibanejad (3G-3A). Zibanejad now has eight goals (including two hat tricks) in his last six contests and has tallied two six-point games in that span.

Washington swept a two-game set with the Devils earlier this week and have now won nine of their last 10 games. Ilya Samsonov recorded his first shutout of the season (24 saves) and Alex Ovechkin netted two goals in Friday’s 4- 0 win to help power the Caps. Rangers head coach David Quinn could return to the bench on Sunday after missing the last six games on the COVID-19 protocol list. Kris Knoblauch, Hartford’s AHL head coach, has helped the Rangers go 4-2-0 in Quinn’s absence.

WHAT: New York Rangers at Washington Capitals

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: Sunday, March 28, 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Daniel Sprong

Conor Sheary – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana – T.J. Oshie – Richard Panik

Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Brenden Dillon – John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov – Justin Schultz

Zdeno Chara – Nick Jensen

Starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov

RANGERS

Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Kaapo Kakko

Alexis Lafreniere – Filip Chytil – Julien Gauthier

TBD – Kevin Rooney – Colin Blackwell

Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba

Libor Hajek – Brendan Smith

Starting goalie: Keith Kinkaid