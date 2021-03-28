Capitals-Rangers stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals. Capitals-Rangers stream coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Rangers and Capitals will meet on Sunday afternoon for the fifth of eight meetings between each other this season. The Capitals enter having won nine of their last 10 games, while the Rangers fell 2-1 to the Flyers on Saturday
The Rangers previously beat Philly 8-3 on Thursday behind a six-point outing from Mika Zibanejad (3G-3A). Zibanejad now has eight goals (including two hat tricks) in his last six contests and has tallied two six-point games in that span.
Washington swept a two-game set with the Devils earlier this week and have now won nine of their last 10 games. Ilya Samsonov recorded his first shutout of the season (24 saves) and Alex Ovechkin netted two goals in Friday’s 4- 0 win to help power the Caps.
Rangers head coach David Quinn could return to the bench on Sunday after missing the last six games on the COVID-19 protocol list. Kris Knoblauch, Hartford’s AHL head coach, has helped the Rangers go 4-2-0 in Quinn’s absence.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12 P.M. ET – NBC]
WHAT: New York Rangers at Washington Capitals
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: Sunday, March 28, 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Daniel Sprong
Conor Sheary – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana – T.J. Oshie – Richard Panik
Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway
Brenden Dillon – John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov – Justin Schultz
Zdeno Chara – Nick Jensen
Starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov
RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich
Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Kaapo Kakko
Alexis Lafreniere – Filip Chytil – Julien Gauthier
TBD – Kevin Rooney – Colin Blackwell
Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba
Libor Hajek – Brendan Smith
Starting goalie: Keith Kinkaid