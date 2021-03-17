Rangers coaches to miss Flyers game due to COVID-19 protocols

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The entire Rangers coaching staff will be unavailable for Wednesday night’s game (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN) against the Flyers at Madison Square Garden.

According to the team, head coach David Quinn and assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver, and Greg Brown will miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols. AHL Hartford head coach Kris Knoblauch, associate head coach Gord Murphy, and associate GM Chris Drury will be behind the bench.

Being placed on the COVID-19 protocols list doesn’t mean that any of the coaches tested positive for the virus.

From the NHL:

Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

As of Wednesday’s update, Phil Di Giuseppe remains the only Rangers player on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols list. Adam Fox and Pavel Buchnevich have been removed after missing Monday’s loss to the Flyers.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.