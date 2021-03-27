Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three Stars: Friday in the NHL

1. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Look out: Alex Ovechkin is on fire again.

With two goals as the Capitals smooshed the Devils on Friday, Ovechkin (723 career goals) continues to encroach upon Marcel Dionne (731) for fifth in NHL history. It’s not all about the past and his legacy, either. Those two goals pushed Ovechkin to 29 points in as many games this season, with 17 of them being goals.

After starting off the season with a penchant for playmaking, Ovechkin’s been scoring more goals lately. Ovechkin’s scored 10 goals and two assists for 12 points in his past 10 games. He’s recorded at least one goal in eight of those 10 contests. Just feeling it.

Ovechkin already passed Phil Esposito in overall goals this season, and might catch Esposito in GWG soon.

Alex Ovechkin was credited with his 116th career game-winning goal, which is three shy of passing Phil Esposito (118) for the third most in NHL history. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 27, 2021

You could roll with other Capitals players in choosing the top three stars of the NHL on Friday. Ilya Samsonov recorded his second career shutout, although once again, it was a fairly light night of work. (This one required 24 saves, while Samsonov’s first was just 23.)

Conor Sheary also tabulated a goal and an assist. So, yeah, pick your poison.

2. Christian Dvorak, Arizona Coyotes

You might say that Dvorak entered Friday about as dry as a desert. Actually, don’t say that.

Anyway, Dvorak hadn’t scored a goal since Feb. 22, but he collected two on Friday, standing as one of the top three stars of the night in the NHL.

Like Dvorak’s recent point totals, it might not be pretty, yet the Coyotes are giving themselves a chance to make the playoffs by hanging in there.

3. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

Is John Gibson still an elite goalie? With times being so tough for the Ducks during the past two seasons in particular, it’s kind of hard to tell. Ultimately, it might also hinge on who you ask.

Either way, Gibson was lights-out as the Ducks frustrated the Blues. (The Ducks beating the Blues in regulation also emboldens the Coyotes a bit.)

Gibson stopped 33 out of 34 shots. He was especially impressive through the first 40 minutes, blanking the Blues as they generated 10 shots on goal in the first, and an overwhelming 17 during the second.

Highlights from NHL on Friday:

You don’t really think of genius passing when the Coyotes come up, but that was on display here:

The @ArizonaCoyotes were on a mission moving that puck. pic.twitter.com/98HhGEspJO — NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2021

Max Jones with a very nice goal to help the Ducks win:

Some nifty moves in tight from @Jones_Max19 on this one! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Lbbc1aAkZV — NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2021

Questionable Milan Lucic hit, then Lucic punches Pionk

Friday’s NHL scores

Capitals 4 – Devils 0

Ducks 4 – Blues 1

Jets 3 – Flames 2

Coyotes 5 – Sharks 2

NWHL: 2021 Isobel Cup Final: Pride vs. Whitecaps will air on NBCSN Saturday

See you comes out on top in the NWHL as the 2021 Isobel Cup Final will feature the Boston Pride vs. the Minnesota Whitecaps: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, on NBCSN (livestream).

PHT’s Marisa Ingemi covered the Semifinals on Friday. Check out Marsia’s recaps in the links below, and also enjoy highlights from both games.

Boston Pride 6, Toronto Six 2

Minnesota Whitecaps 7, Connecticut Whale 0

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.