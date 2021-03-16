Alex Ovechkin passes Esposito with goal 718, also reaches 1,300 points

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday, reaching one milestone wasn’t enough for Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin scored goal number 718, breaking a tie with Phil Esposito (that lasted one day) to sit alone at sixth all-time in NHL history. Before that, Ovechkin passed the 1,300-point mark with an assist on a T.J. Oshie goal.

Ovechkin is now 13 goals behind Marcel Dionne, who sits in fifth place.

Wayne Gretzky: 894 goals Gordie Howe: 801 Jaromir Jagr: 766 Brett Hull: 741 Marcel Dionne: 731 Alex Ovechkin, 718 Phil Esposito: 717

While Ovechkin didn’t reach 717 from “his office,” he did so while scoring his 718th:

Making history from his office…what else is new? pic.twitter.com/apjCpRFxqp — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 17, 2021

Ovechkin’s 718th goal ended up being the 1,301st point of his NHL career, as Ovechkin already reached 1,300 by assisting on T.J. Oshie’s tally.

The Capitals shared some pertinent points about Ovechkin reaching 1,300:

Alex Ovechkin recorded the secondary assist on Oshie’s goal, marking his 1,300th career point. He becomes the 35th player in NHL history and the second active player to reach the 1,300-point milestone. pic.twitter.com/9hcBq7eI8d — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 17, 2021

