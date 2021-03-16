Alex Ovechkin passes Esposito with goal 718, also reaches 1,300 points

By James O'BrienMar 16, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT
On Tuesday, reaching one milestone wasn’t enough for Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin scored goal number 718, breaking a tie with Phil Esposito (that lasted one day) to sit alone at sixth all-time in NHL history. Before that, Ovechkin passed the 1,300-point mark with an assist on a T.J. Oshie goal.

Ovechkin is now 13 goals behind Marcel Dionne, who sits in fifth place.

  1. Wayne Gretzky: 894 goals
  2. Gordie Howe: 801
  3. Jaromir Jagr: 766
  4. Brett Hull: 741
  5. Marcel Dionne: 731
  6. Alex Ovechkin, 718
  7. Phil Esposito: 717

While Ovechkin didn’t reach 717 from “his office,” he did so while scoring his 718th:

Ovechkin’s 718th goal ended up being the 1,301st point of his NHL career, as Ovechkin already reached 1,300 by assisting on T.J. Oshie’s tally.

The Capitals shared some pertinent points about Ovechkin reaching 1,300:

