The Buzzer: Zibanejad torches Flyers again; Grimaldi’s four-goal night

By Sean LeahyMar 25, 2021, 11:39 PM EDT
THREE STARS

1. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

Eight days after routing the Flyers 9-0, the Rangers blew them out again with an 8-3 victory in Philadelphia. Zibanejad recorded his second straight three-goal, six-point night against the Flyers. Pavel Buchnevich chipped in a pair of goals; Ryan Strome had a goal and three assists; and Adam Fox registered five assists in the win.

Per the NHL, Zibanejad is the first player in league history to record six-plus points in consecutive games against the same opponent in the same regular season. He’s also the third player ever to net a natural hat trick in consecutive games against the same opponent in the same season.

2. Rocco Grimaldi, Nashville Predators

The Predators forward didn’t waste time in scoring a hat trick of his own. Grimaldi scored three times the opening 8:08 of Nashville’s 7-1 win over the Red Wings. In fact, Grimaldi’s three goals came in a span of 2:34, the fastest in franchise history. Eeli Tolvanen squeezed in his eighth of the season in the middle of that 2:34, making that the fastest four goals in a game in team history.

Grimaldi wasn’t done there, midway through the third period he added his fourth of the evening to tie Eric Nystrom for most by a Predators player in a single game.

3. Casey DeSmith, Pittsburgh Penguins / Kevin Lankinen, Chicago Blackhawks / Cam Talbot, Minnesota Wild

All three net minders recorded shutouts Thursday night. DeSmith stopped 36 in a win over the Sabres; Lankinen made 41 saves against the Panthers; and Talbot helped the Wild to an 11th straight home win with 37 saves.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Enjoy Mika’s second big night against the Flyers in eight days:

• This was a large hit by Nikita Zadorov on Patric Hornqvist:

Pierre Dorion was none too pleased to see Justin Holl‘s overtime winner:

Jake Oettinger with a bit of stick robbery:

• Boy, Kirill Kaprizov is a delight to watch:

STATS OF THE NIGHT

SCORES
Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT)
Rangers 8, Flyers 3
Penguins 4, Sabres 0
Capitals 4, Devils 3
Hurricanes 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT)
Blackhawks 3, Panthers 0
Wild 2, Blues 0
Predators 7, Red Wings 1
Stars 4, Lightning 3
Avalanche 5, Golden Knights 1

