Sabres’ misery continues as winless streak reaches 16 games

The Sabres lost their 16th straight game Thursday night during a 4-0 defeat to the Penguins. Jared McCann scored twice and Sidney Crosby dished out three assists and registered career point 1,300 in the victory.

Buffalo’s 16-game streak (0-14-2) ties the 2002-03 Penguins for the second-longest single-season winless streak since 2000-01. Only the 2003-04 Penguins (18 games) were worse. This is also the 32nd time in NHL history that a team has gone winless over a span of 16-plus games.

Their last win came Feb. 23 in a 4-1 win over the Devils.

How bad has it been for the Sabres? The winless streak has lasted 966:17 of game time with Buffalo leading for just 110:04. Only four of the 16 defeats have come by a single goal with 11 coming by three-plus goals. Five of the losses have been via shutout.

The Sabres are firmly in 31st place in the NHL with a .250 points percentage. They’ve been shutout seven times this season. They have a total of six wins.

A forgettable season continued on even before Thursday’s loss when the Sabres learned that interim head coach Don Granato and interim head coach entered COVID-19 protocols. General manager Kevyn Adams manned the bench with AHL Rochester head coach Seth Appert traveling to Pittsburgh to help out.

The Sabres play again Saturday in Boston before returning home for two games against the struggling Flyers to close out the month.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.