• Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are having terrific seasons, but Patrick Kane should be in the Hart Trophy conversation, too. [NBC Sports Chicago]
• Speaking of Matthews, as he continues a run at 50 goals in 50 games, he’s been bothered by a wrist injury. [Sportsnet]
• According to Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, Jason Zucker will be out “longer term” with a lower-body injury. [Tribune Review]
• With two goals in 16 games, Jack Eichel‘s slow start can be explained by a pre-season injury that kept him sidelined for weeks. [NHL.com]
• NWHL defenseman Saroya Tinker on the importance of the Black Girl Hockey Club. [The Players’ Tribune]
• Black Girl Hockey Club has handed out seven scholarships to girls from ages nine to 18 to help with the costs of playing hockey. [The Ice Garden]
• Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington is “honored” to be one of the handful of NHL players to wear the Willie O’Ree tribute skates. [TSN]
• The 2021 NHL Trade Deadline may not be until April 12, but some teams are already heading towards seller mode. [Featurd]
• Kevin Fiala has played himself into a game-breaker since joining the Wild. [Zone Coverage]
• The next Rangers contract for Mika Zibanejad will define this era of the team. [Gotham Sports Network]
• Why Jonathan Drouin is a player to keep an eye on following the coaching change in Montreal. [Rotoworld]
• Jimmy Vesey and the Maple Leafs’ lineup: Why is he playing every night? [The Leafs Nation]
• Why Claude Giroux should be in this season’s discussion for the Selke Trophy. [Broad Street Hockey]
