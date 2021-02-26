Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are having terrific seasons, but Patrick Kane should be in the Hart Trophy conversation, too. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Speaking of Matthews, as he continues a run at 50 goals in 50 games, he’s been bothered by a wrist injury. [Sportsnet]

• According to Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, Jason Zucker will be out “longer term” with a lower-body injury. [Tribune Review]

• With two goals in 16 games, Jack Eichel‘s slow start can be explained by a pre-season injury that kept him sidelined for weeks. [NHL.com]

• NWHL defenseman Saroya Tinker on the importance of the Black Girl Hockey Club. [The Players’ Tribune]

• Black Girl Hockey Club has handed out seven scholarships to girls from ages nine to 18 to help with the costs of playing hockey. [The Ice Garden]

• Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington is “honored” to be one of the handful of NHL players to wear the Willie O’Ree tribute skates. [TSN]

• The 2021 NHL Trade Deadline may not be until April 12, but some teams are already heading towards seller mode. [Featurd]

• Kevin Fiala has played himself into a game-breaker since joining the Wild. [Zone Coverage]

• The next Rangers contract for Mika Zibanejad will define this era of the team. [Gotham Sports Network]

• Why Jonathan Drouin is a player to keep an eye on following the coaching change in Montreal. [Rotoworld]

• Jimmy Vesey and the Maple Leafs’ lineup: Why is he playing every night? [The Leafs Nation]

• Why Claude Giroux should be in this season’s discussion for the Selke Trophy. [Broad Street Hockey]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.