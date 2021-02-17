NHL players to wear custom skates honoring Willie O’Ree

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Willie O’Ree will feature on the skates of several NHL players as part of Black History Month.

The Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane and Maple Leafs’ William Nylander are among the NHL players planning to wear them at some point in February. The NHL will then auction off the signed Bauer skates. All proceeds will benefit Black Girl Hockey Club, a non-profit organization that unites Black women in hockey and helps make the game more accessible.

The Hockey Hall of Famer’s image is on one side of the skate with the “All I needed was the opportunity” and “January 18, 1958,” the date he became the NHL’s first Black player when he debuted for the Bruins. The other side features the words “Diversity,” “Equality,” “Inclusion,” “Inspire,” “Respect,” and “BLM,” for Black Lives Matter. The phrases “The work isn’t done yet,” “Make the impossible possible” and “A movement not a moment” also appear.

O’Ree’s No. 22, which the Bruins will retire next season, is on the skate’s tongue and heel.

Look at these wheels💧💧💧💧🔥🔥🔥🔥. The group will be working with NHL Auctions to sell the skates with ALL funds going to Black Girls Hockey Club. Another example of people helping people!! ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿#DontHateHelp#BHM#Willie#LetsGrow pic.twitter.com/WUEUFBCaRC — Anson Carter (@AnsonCarterLA) February 17, 2021

According to Bauer, the graphic on the Willie O’Ree skates was designed by the Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds, J.T. Brown, agent Eustace King, and Terry Smith, who created the original Sharks logo.

“I think of Willie O’Ree like an astronaut,” said Simmonds. “He was a trailblazer as a player and off the ice his role as an ambassador continues to welcome new players and families to our game. It’s been an honor for me to participate in creating this skate, and I can’t wait to wear it on the ice.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.