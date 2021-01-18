Hockey Culture: Willie O’Ree discusses significance of MLK Jr. Day in NHL

By Sean LeahyJan 18, 2021, 11:10 AM EST
0 Comments

Welcome to Hockey Culture, the NBC Sports multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports’ Anson Carter, Hockey Culture addresses contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game , and increase community engagement.

Hall of Famer and Boston Bruins legend Willie O’Ree joins Anson Carter to talk about his experience breaking the NHL color barrier, Martin Luther King Jr.’s special relevance in modern times and more.

You can watch previous Hockey Culture episodes featuring Ryan Reaves, Darnell Nurse, Kelsey Koelzer, Harnarayan Singh, and more by clicking here.

