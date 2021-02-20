Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights are going to have a lengthy first intermission on Saturday.

Their outdoor game at Lake Tahoe is going to be delayed after the first period due to the sun causing issues with the ice. The game will be paused after the the first period, with the Avalanche leading 1-0, and resume at midnight ET on NBCSN (livestream link).

“We always knew and we’ll know going forward that when you play outside and ice is important, the weather conditions can affect whether or not we can play the game,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “We’ve been lucky to this point.”

Along with that delay, the NHL has also pushed Sunday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers back to 7:30 p.m. ET.

That game was originally scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

“We’ve done over 30 outdoor games,” Bettman said. “This has been the most difficult weather circumstance we’ve had, and it’s a beautiful day.”

The Avalanche struck first on Saturday afternoon with an early goal from defenseman Samuel Girard.

—