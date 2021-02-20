Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NHL announced that Sunday’s outdoor game at Lake Tahoe between the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins has been moved to a 7:30 p.m. ET start time, and will now be broadcast on NBCSN instead of NBC.

Pre-game coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET (livestream link) on NBCSN.

It was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET start time.

Along with this change, Sunday’s game between the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils that was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET has been moved to that 2 p.m. ET time slot and will be broadcast on NBC (livestream link).

The sun and a lack of cloud cover at Lake Tahoe caused some issues in the first period of Saturday’s NHL Lake Tahoe game between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights, impacting the ice surface and causing sight problems for the players. Another sunny day is expected on Sunday and would have almost certainly caused the same issues.

Moving the game back several hours should help avoid that.

—