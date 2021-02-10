Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Philadelphia Flyers will remain on pause for the time being as the NHL announced on Wednesday evening that their game against the New York Rangers on Sunday, February 14, has been postponed.

This will be the Flyers’ third game this week to be postponed after their games on Tuesday (vs. Washington) and Thursday (vs. New Jersey) were already pushed back.

The Flyers currently have three players in the COVID protocol with forward Claude Giroux and defensemen Justin Braun and Travis Sanheim on the list.

According to the league, it is expected that the Flyers will be able to reopen their facilities for practice on Monday, February 15. As of now their next scheduled game is next Thursday, February 18, against the New York Rangers.

The NHL’s East Division has three teams currently paused between the Flyers, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres. This latest postponement (the 35th game to be postponed this season) comes the same day that the league announced Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek was removed from their game against the Anaheim Ducks after he returned a positive test. The Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche are also dealing with postponements at the moment.

