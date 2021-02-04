NHL announces Avalanche games postponed through February 11

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another NHL team is temporarily shutting down due to players entering the COVID protocol.

On Thursday night the league announced that all Colorado Avalanche games through February 11 will be postponed. That will include games against the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes. They were supposed to be playing on Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild.

More, from the NHL:

The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Health who determined that more caution was warranted while the parties are analyzing test results in the coming days. The team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Avalanche regular season schedule and it is expected that a decision on next week’s games will be made in the coming days. The Colorado organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.

Colorado is one of the teams that has had multiple players go on the COVID list this week due to either positive tests or close contacts with people that have tested positive.

Team captain Gabriel Landeskog and forward Tyson Jost were added to the list on Thursday.

The Avalanche are the fifth team to currently be shut down, joining the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights.

Earlier on Thursday the league announced in-arena changes to its COVID-19 protocols.

There have now been 26 NHL games postponed this season.

Along with Thursday’s announcement regarding the Avalanche, the NHL also announced two schedule changes involving the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues.

From the NHL:

The National Hockey League today announced updates to the 2020-21 regular-season schedule as a result of recently postponed games affecting the Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. The following Arizona Coyotes-St. Louis Blues games have been rescheduled: Game #550, Arizona at St. Louis, originally scheduled for March 29, is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET

Game #565, Arizona at St. Louis, originally scheduled for March 31, is now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.