• Auston Matthews‘ goal streak was extended to eight games Monday night. His teammates see that as the new normal: “We were just joking about it, like, it’s hard to even call them ‘hot streaks’ anymore, because it just seems like he’s hot all the time.” [TSN]

• U.S. hockey greats, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, have retired from the national team. [OlympicTalk]

• Paul Maurice on the NHL admitting fault during an offside challenge on Sunday by the Blue Jackets: “You know what? You always have good intentions, right? And that coach’s challenge has just done way, way more good in getting it right than, than that. So they had a mistake and they fixed it, I guess, as best they could. And it will bring scrutiny, right? And then it will force, maybe a better word, it will encourage, a review of the program and that’s how things get better, right?” [Winnipeg Sun]

• Trying to pinpoint what’s going on with the Predators. [On the Forecheck]

• An upper-body injury will keep Ryan Johansen out “week-to-week.” [NHL.com]

• The Penguins’ X-factors are trending in the wrong direction. [Pensburgh]

• Why the NHL should consider pausing the 2020-21 season. [Japers’ Rink]

• Things are getting real ugly with the Canucks and there are no signs it will change anytime soon. [Featurd]

• More postponements for the Devils, Sabres, and Wild. [PHT]

• Wayne Simmonds will be out the next six weeks with a broken wrist. [PHT]

• Fun look at the rookie cards of every 2020-21 NHL head coach. [Puck Junk]

• Derek Stepan is seeking a trade from the Senators to be closer to home. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Signs of improvement for the Senators and Red Wings are just not there at the moment. [Spector’s Hockey]

• Picking up Golden Knights and Lightning players should be on your fantasy hockey to-do list this week. [Rotoworld]

