NHL announces additional postponements for Devils, Sabres, Wild

The NHL announced Monday that the Devils, Sabres, and Wild have had more games postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Buffalo’s games against the Capitals on Feb. 11 and Feb. 13; New Jersey’s games against the Flyers and Bruins on Feb. 11 and Feb. 13; and the Wild’s Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 against the Blues and Kings will be made up at a later date. “A decision on the three teams’ resumption of practice and game play will be made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Clubs’ medical groups in the coming days,” says the NHL.

The Devils and Sabres last played Jan. 31 against one another, while the Wild have been off the ice since last Tuesday. All three teams have seen a number of players and staff test positive.

Here is the latest COVID protocols list, as of Monday:

The NHL has postponed 33 games in the opening month of the 2020-21 season.

