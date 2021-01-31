Three Stars

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers. It seems absurd to think about but there might need to be a discussion as to whether or not McDavid can hit the 100-point mark in a 56-game season. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in the Oilers’ 8-5 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night. With that effort he already has 22 points in 11 games this season. That is a 112-point pace in 56 games. Will he maintain that? Almost certainly not. But he does get eight more games against the Senators.

2. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers. Yes, the Oilers get two of the three stars on this night. They were that good. Offensively, anyway. Draisaitl finished Sunday’s game with six assists, just one shy of an NHL record, in the Oilers’ win. He, too, is currently on a 100-point pace in 56 games. Given the overall offensive brilliance of these two players it is stunning that the Oilers are still only 5-6-0 after Sunday’s win.

3. Joel Farabee, Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers have not looked great this season, but they keep finding ways to win games. Kevin Hayes‘ overtime goal helped them pick up a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday night, but Farabee was the big star of this game with a hat trick that saw him score all three Flyers goals in regulation. The second year forward is a big part of the Flyers’ future and now has five goals and eight points in his first 10 games this season. They have a good one here.

NWHL SCORES

Boston Pride 6, Buffalo Beauts 0

Mallory Souliotis scored a pair of goals while Kaleigh Fratkin and Christina Putigna both added three assists as the Pride were big winners over Buffalo. Lovisa Selander stopped all 31 shots she faced for the shutout.

Toronto Six 6, Connecticut Whale 0

Mackenzie MacNeil scored two goals while Mikyla Grant-Mentis recorded three points for the Toronto Six as they won their fourth game in a row. Elaine Chuli stopped all 25 shots she faced to record the shutout.

NWHL SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY

Monday’s NWHL schedule begins with the Minnesota Whitecaps vs. the Connecticut Whale (5:30 p.m. ET), followed by the Boston Pride vs. the Buffalo Beauts (8:30 p.m. ET). All games can be streamed on the league’s Twitch channel.

NWHL STANDINGS

1. Six– 9 points (4-1-1; +7 differential)

2. Whitecaps – 6 points (3-1-0; +2 goal differential)

3. Whale – 4 points (2-2-0; -3 goal differential)

5. Pride – 4 points (2-4-0; +4 goal differential)

6. Beauts – 3 points (1-3-1; -11 goal differential)

Riveters – 4 points (2-1-0; +3 goal differential) (withdrawn)

The single-elimination Isobel Cup Semifinals will be shown live on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the Isobel Cup Final on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET. In addition to coverage on NBCSN, live coverage will stream exclusively on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Other Notable NHL Performances From Sunday

• Miles Wood and Michael McLeod both scored a pair of goals for the New Jersey Devils in their 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

• Brayden Schenn scored two goals as the St. Louis Blues beat the Anaheim Ducks for the second game in a row. Backup goalie Ville Husso also recorded his first NHL win.

• Patric Hornqvist has been incredible so far for the Florida Panthers this season, scoring his fifth goal in a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

• Kevin Lankinen has been a huge bright spot for the Chicago Blackhawks this season, and that continued on Sunday night as he stopped 32 out of 33 shots in a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

• Victor Rask scored two goals and Jonas Brodin‘s overtime goal helped the Minnesota Wild get a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon exited that game with an injury after the second period.

Highlights Of The Day

It may have come in a loss, but these are the type of saves the Islanders are expecting from Ilya Sorokin.

Cale Makar has moves on the blue line for the Avalanche.

The Carolina Hurricanes were shootout winners against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night, and the biggest reasons it got to overtime was this rocket of a shot from Nino Niederreiter late in the third period.

Scores

New Jersey Devils 5, Buffalo Sabres 3

Florida Panthers 3, Detroit Red Wings 2

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Dallas Stars 3 (SO)

Chicago Blackhawks 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 1

Philadelphia Flyers 4, New York Islanders 3 (OT)

St. Louis Blues 4, Anaheim Ducks 1

Minnesota Wild 4, Colorado Avalanche 3 (OT)

Edmonton Oilers 8, Ottawa Senators 5

