Metropolitan Riveters pull out of NWHL’s Lake Placid bubble

The Metropolitan Riveters have pulled out of the NWHL’s 2021 Isobel Cup tournament after members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The league has postponed their Thursday schedule and will the remaining five teams will resume play on Saturday.

From the NWHL:

The decision to withdraw the Riveters from competition follows the League’s medical protocols established for the season. The priority of the NWHL is the health of our players, coaches, officials, and staff. The season will move forward with five teams, and the League will continue to strictly adhere to the medical protocols to protect everyone’s safety.

The Riveters were scheduled to play the Buffalo Beauts on Thursday and Boston Pride on Saturday evening to finish out their five-game regular season schedule. On Wednesday the Riveters were removed from a scheduled game against the Beauts and replaced by the expansion Toronto Six.

Lake Placid, New York is the home of the 2020-21 NWHL regular season and playoffs. The location is acting as a bubble for the league and players with all games taking place at Herb Brooks Arena.

The single-elimination Isobel Cup Semifinals will be shown live on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the Isobel Cup Final on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET. In addition to coverage on NBCSN, live coverage will stream exclusively on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

