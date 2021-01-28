Blues-Golden Knights game postponed due to COVID protocols

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday’s game between the Blues and Golden Knights has been postponed. According to the NHL, a player and a member of the Vegas coaching staff have entered the league’s COVID Protocols.

The Golden Knights have closed their training facilities until further notice.

“The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups after recent tests warranted more caution while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days,” the NHL said in a statement.

As for a rescheduled date, the league will decide on that “in the next 24-48 hours.” Vegas has scheduled games next Monday and Wednesday against the Sharks, while the Blues are set to travel to Anaheim this weekend.

During Tuesday’s game, the entire Golden Knights coaching staff were self-quarantining and not on the bench. General manager Kelly McCrimmon took over as head coach and was joined by staff from their AHL affiliate in Henderson.

McCrimmon and the Henderson staff were set to behind the bench again on Thursday.

There have been several postponements already two weeks into the 2020-21 NHL season. On Monday, the league announced changes to seven games, six of which involved the Hurricanes. Carolina has not played since Jan. 18 and will resume Thursday against Tampa. After an outbreak affected 17 members of the Stars just before the season began, Dallas did not begin their season until last Friday.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.