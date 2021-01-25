NHL postpones Hurricanes-Lightning, announces other schedule changes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL has announced several changes to the schedule due to COVID-19 issues.

For starters, Tuesday’s originally scheduled game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning has been moved to Feb. 22. The Hurricanes had six players listed on the NHL’s COVID Protocol Related Absences list on Sunday night.

As per the league, here is what could land you on that list:

Continuing for the balance of the 2020-21 season, the NHL is sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

Six of the seven games rescheduled involve the Hurricanes, with the other game being a Panthers-Lightning matchup. Carolina has not played since last Monday.

Here are the schedule changes:

• Carolina at Nashville, originally Jan. 19, is now scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET

• Florida at Carolina, originally Jan. 21, is now scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. ET

• Florida at Carolina, originally Jan. 23, is now scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 5 p.m. ET

• Tampa Bay at Carolina, originally Jan. 26, is now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. ET

• Columbus at Carolina, originally Feb. 16, is now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

• Florida at Tampa Bay, originally Feb. 16, is now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

• Carolina at Tampa Bay, originally Feb. 22, is now scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. ET

The NHL's Central Division is being squeezed by COVID postponements. Schedule now calls for: Florida to play remaining 54 games in 102 days

Dallas to play remaining 54 games in 104 days

Carolina to play remaining 53 games in 100 days

Tampa to play remaining 52 games in 102 days — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 25, 2021

The Thursday game between the Hurricanes and Lightning remains on, but there’s some doubt that will be played as scheduled.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.