Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Capitals will debut their new alternate jerseys tonight against the Islanders. They’ll wear them over the next three NHL seasons. [Capitals]

• Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen on the now-departed Pierre-Luc Dubois: “Once the player and the agent wanted to engage in the talks and we agreed on the length, it was a very easy process. There was nothing about these negotiations and I wish that Pierre-Luc would tell the truth about why he wanted out. He hasn’t even told me; he hasn’t told his teammates or anybody else. It certainly wasn’t about contract negotiations; I can assure you of that.” [TSN]

• How those involved have mentally prepared for the NWHL’s bubble in Lake Placid, New York. [The Ice Garden]

• Minnesota Whitecaps depth a hallmark in Isobel Cup run. [PHT]

• NHL postpones Hurricanes-Lightning, announces other schedule changes. [PHT]

• It was a different look at practice when the Hurricanes returned to the ice. The team is hoping to play again Thursday against Tampa. [Hurricanes]

• NHL Power Rankings: Early surprises, disappointments, and mystery teams. [PHT]

• Fun read on how the Canucks’ game presentation coordinator works the crowd noise in a fan-less Rogers Arena. [Pass it to Bulis]

• After undergoing hip surgery in the offseason, David Pastrnak is hoping to return to the Bruins’ lineup on Saturday. [NHL.com]

• Jesse Puljujarvi‘s second go-around with the Oilers is working out very well so far. [Sportsnet]

• How beneficial would a Kyle Connor for Shea Theodore trade be for your fantasy hockey team? [Rotoworld]

