NHL Horoscopes Week 3: First full moon of the season

The first full moon of the NHL season arrives on Thursday as the full moon of Aquarius season. There’s a few moon transits this week to keep an eye on, and of course, the always impactful Mars transit in Taurus.

On the ice it’s been a fun start to the year even if there’s still a lot to learn about these teams yet.

Stat Leaders

10 points: Mitch Marner (Taurus), Connor McDavid (Capricorn), Anze Kopitar (Leo)

Anze Kopitar: 9 assists (Leo)

5 goals: Travis Konecny (Pisces), Mikko Rantanen (Pisces), Bo Horvat (Gemini), Tyler Toffoli (Taurus)

Tyler Myers: 23 PIM (Aquarius)

Semyon Varlamov: .988 Save % (Taurus)

EAST DIVISION

• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus

Sagittarius Nick Ritchie has broken out as one of the Bruins surprising top forwards.

Horoscope: This week’s full moon in Leo is on Thursday and will affect fixed signs like Tauruses the most significantly. Mars remaining in its home sign of Taurus asks for patience.

Do: Keep the lines together Don’t: Move away from what works

• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius

The Sabres sent Aquarius Dylan Cozens to the taxi squad following his first goal.

Horoscope: Venus harmonizes with Mars and aligns with Pluto following its entry into its 8th transit of Sagittarius this month, which usually aligns for opportunities in abundance.

Do: Seize chances Don’t: Be frugal

• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus

A rough week from the Capitals broken COVID protocols saw Alex Ovechkin (Virgo), Ilya Samsonov (Pisces), Evgeny Kuznetsov (Taurus) and Dmitry Orlov (Leo) sidelined.

Horoscope: The Taurus placement in Uranus is ongoing until 2025, which benefits Tauruses in the long haul in regards to expression and re-evaluating all values. Don’t lose the big picture.

Do: Safety Don’t: Take risks

• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Capricorn goalie Igor Shesterkin has had a rough start to the season.

Horoscope: Any good Aquarius season values the independence of those who make up a full team working in unity.

Do: Find cohesiveness Don’t: Play Tony DeAngelo

• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Gemini Anthony Beauvillier is day to day.

Horoscope: This is a good time for contemplation. Really evaluate your framing and message.

Do: Keep it up Don’t: Overanalyze offense

• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Aries rookie Ty Smith is off to a hot start with five points in six games.

Horoscope: This full moon affects fixed signs like Scorpios the most, watch for an increased intensity.

Do: Roll the rookies Don’t: Ignore issues

• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus

The Flyers defense has been banged up, and struggled to keep the puck out of the net against their Taurus-match Bruins.

Horoscope: This Taurus Mars cycle focuses a lot on defensiveness and resisting negativity so they should really work on their defense.

Do: Defense Don’t: Frustration

• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus

Leo Evan Rodrigues is out indefinitely with injury.

Horoscope: For a team with fixed signs making up the majority of the roster, this week’s full moon will be intense.

Do: Control what you can control Don’t: Overdo it

CENTRAL DIVISION

• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius

The Red Wings want to see more out of Virgo Anthony Mantha.

Horoscope: As a fixed sign as well, watch for some serious energy this week.

Do: Hype up your youth Don’t: Overextend

• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini

Aquarius Mitchell Stephens is expected to miss some time.

Horoscope: The Moon just left Gemini, but that was a transit that focused on taking things in stride.

Do: Next man up Don’t: Stress

• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo

The Panthers schedule luck has just been horrible as the Central continues to be plagued.

Horoscope: The Moon enters Virgo on Saturday, which will have a focus on reorganizing. Perhaps schedule related.

Do: Prioritize health Don’t: Get rusty

• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer

The Hurricanes are hoping to play on Thursday after missing three games.

Horoscope: There’s a Cancer moon transit this week coming out of a void of course, which will prioritize protection.

Do: Safety Don’t: Hastiness

• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini

The Predators power play probably needs some cosmic intervention.

Horoscope: This Gemini moon cycle can be plagued by restlessness. Stay the course.

Do: Get creative Don’t: Be stagnant

• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer

The Stars finally started their season this past week after 17 players were in COVID protocol.

Horoscope: This Gemini moon calls for a need to find some peace. Starting the season and focusing on safety is good motivation.

Do: Safety Don’t: React

• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Gemini Pius Suter netted a hat trick in his sixth career game.

Horoscope: Mars leaving its Aries cycle is calling for patience. The Blackhawks are in a rebuild, after all.

Do: Rookies Don’t: Olds

• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer

Cancer Pierre-Luc Dubois finally got traded for Aries Patrik Laine.

Horoscope: The overemotional combination of Cancers John Tortorella and Pierre-Luc Dubois came to an end; so what’s next?

Do: Listen to players Don’t: Be a curmudgeon

WEST DIVISION

• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer

Minnesota’s stellar start has been led by Taurus Kirill Kaprizov — again.

Horoscope: Virgo remains in Saturn, a time to focus on the team around you. Don’t get reliant on one guy or two.

Do: Four lines Don’t: Overhype a rookie.

• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries

The Blues have been bad and uh, boring.

Horoscope: There’s a lot of potential for wild emotions with a high concentration in Cancer and Aries. Temper them.

Do: Calm down it’s ok Don’t: Overreact

• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo

Former GM John Chayka was suspended for the rest of the season.

Horoscope: Another fixed sign, dealing with the Aquarius sun is already a lot for Leos. Take care of yourself.

Do: Self care Don’t: Get too emotional

• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries

Pisces Brent Burns scored an absolutely ridiculous goal on Sunday.

Horoscope: This is a sun season for Aries to explore themselves, even coming out of a Mars cycle that preaches patience.

Do: Have fun Don’t: Play in San Jose

• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo

Capricorn Alex Pietrangelo has a fun little revenge tour with the Blues this week.

Horoscope: Take this Aquarius sun season to find yourself and this full moon to build roots for the future.

Do: Position yourself Don’t: Get caught up

• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius

Cancer goalie John Gibson has had some good showings.

Horoscope: It’s easy to fall into bad habits when you rely on everything staying the same.

Do: Youths Don’t: Complacency

• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra

Leo Anze Kopitar is on a ridiculous tear to start the season.

Horoscope: It’s a week for movements for Leos in the full moon so keep going with Kopitar.

Do: Anze Kopitar Don’t: Not Anze Kopitar

• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio

The Avs haven’t been red hot quite yet.

Horoscope: There’s a lot to be desired so far but it’s still early; for now.

Do: Top line Don’t: Lose to the Ducks

NORTH DIVISION

• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

The Canucks have not had a fun Aquarius season.

Horoscope: Mars and Jupiter crossing has been a real issue for the Cancer and Libra heavy Canucks.

Do: Depth Don’t: Turnovers

• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Sagittarius Matthew Tkachuk is in the middle of drama, the norm.

Horoscope: This is a season for Pisces to let go so all the Tkachuk grudge matches aren’t helping.

Do: Release bad energy Don’t: Grudges

• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Virgo Tyler Ennis was put on waivers this week.

Horoscope: The moon in Cancer focuses a lot on being defensive. The Oilers should try that on the ice.

Do: Urgency Don’t: Freak out

• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Aries Patrik Laine is out, Cancer Pierre-Luc Dubois is in.

Horoscope: This Mars cycle could be testy for Aries. The Jets have made things work so far.

Do: Work Dubois in Don’t: Get ahead of yourself

• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

As the sun rises in the morning, the Senators are on a losing streak.

Horoscope: Neptune is the lone celestial body in Pisces. That means a lot of idealistic thoughts, and a lot of urgency. They should do that.

Do: Focus energy Don’t: Be apathetic

• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus

Sagittarius Tomas Tatar has been on fire and so have the Habs.

Horoscope: This week’s full moon should indicate a strong week from the fixed sign Canadiens.

Do: Keep pushing Don’t: Tweak for the heck of it

• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini

Cancer Joe Thornton is going to miss significant time, the lineup will have to adjust.

Horoscope: Coming out of a Gemini moon, there should be a lot of natural energy.

Do: High intensity Don’t: Too much high intensity

—

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.