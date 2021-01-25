Leon Draisaitl’s buzzer-beater helps Oilers down Jets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A wild third period between the Jets and Oilers ended with a Leon Draisaitl buzzer-beater.

Draisaitl fired home the winner with 0.7 seconds left in the third period for a 4-3 victory. The winner came after a final period that saw the teams exchange two goals apiece, with the Oilers scoring twice in the final 3:04 of the game.

With the clock ticking down, the Oilers were on the final seconds of a power play. As Dylan DeMelo exited the penalty box Connor McDavid grabbed the attention of all four Jets in the offensive zone, leaving Draisaitl alone in front. A great pass by McDavid was finished off by Draisaitl, who beat Laurent Broissant to take the two points..

According to the NHL, Draisaitl’s goal is the latest “go-ahead goal in regulation” in Oilers franchise history.

The 2020 Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner now has goals in three straight games. McDavid picked up three assists and has 10 points in seven games.

