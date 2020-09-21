MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Leon Draisaitl becomes first German to win Hart Trophy, also takes Ted Lindsay

By James O'BrienSep 21, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl became the first German player to ever win the NHL’s MVP, taking the 2019-20 Hart Trophy. This capped quite a haul for Draisaitl, who ran away with the Art Ross Trophy (110 points) and also won the player-voted answer to the Hart, taking the 2019-20 Ted Lindsay Award.

Draisaitl finished first ahead of Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) and Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers).

Along with becoming the first German player to win the Hart Trophy, Draisaitl became the fourth Oilers player to nab the award. Draisaitl joined Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, and Connor McDavid (who won in 2016-17).

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl wins 2020 Hart Trophy over MacKinnon, Panarin

Draisaitl ended the truncated 2019-20 season with 110 points. Not only did he lead all scorers, but Draisaitl was the only player to cross the 100-point threshold. Draisaitl’s Oilers teammate Connor McDavid finished second in scoring with 97 points.

Panarin, meanwhile, tied David Pastrnak for third in scoring with 95 points. MacKinnon ranked as the only other player above 90 points in 2019-20, collecting 93.

While Panarin and MacKinnon managed large edges in points scored over their next-highest-scoring teammates, some will ding Draisaitl for the boost he received playing with McDavid. Even so, Draisaitl showed that he can carry his own line at times, and put up bonkers numbers. Managing 110 points in an 82-game season is already impressive in this tight-checking era. Doing it in 71 games is pretty flabbergasting.

The Hart Trophy debate among members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association would have been interesting to hear, as MacKinnon wasn’t that far behind Draisaitl:

It’s also interesting to see Connor Hellebuyck received some — though not a ton — of Hart Trophy votes.

NHL announces All-Star teams, All-Rookie teams

Naturally, Draisaitl also made the 2019-20 NHL First All-Star Team. With Draisaitl taking the center spot, Nathan MacKinnon actually settled for a second-team nod, with David Pastrnak sliding in at RW.

Vezina winner Connor Hellebuyck, Norris winner Roman Josi, and Norris runner-up John Carlson joined Draisaitl, MacKinnon, and Panarin on the 2019-20 NHL First All-Star Team:

2019-20 NHL First All-Star Team including Hart winner Draisaitl

MacKinnon joined Brad Marchand and Nikita Kucherov as the forwards on the 2019-20 Second All-Star Team. Tuukka Rask got the nod as the goalie, while Victor Hedman and Alex Pietrangelo made up the two defensemen.

Finally, the 2019-20 NHL All-Rookie Team is an impressive group. You almost wish they would have listed more than the usual two defensemen, as Calder Trophy winner Cale Makar made it alongside Quinn Hughes. Elvis Merzlikins got the goalie spot, while Nick Suzuki, Victor Olofsson, and Dominik Kubalik took the forward selections.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Lightning ride hot start in Game 2 to tie 2020 Stanley Cup Final vs. Stars

Lightning ride hot start in Game 2 to tie 2020 Stanley Cup Final vs. Stars
Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 21, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Lightning almost watched a 3-0 lead evaporate before their eyes, but they did enough to beat the Stars 3-2 in Game 3, tying the 2020 Stanley Cup Final 1-1.

From here, the two teams approach Game 3 (Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN – livestream) with the 2020 Stanley Cup Final series looking like a coin flip.

Lightning win Game 2 of 2020 Stanley Cup Final thanks to strong start vs. Stars

Back in Game 1, the Lightning failed to score during a busy third period, but they put a lot of pressure on Anton Khudobin.

This time around, the Lightning broke through. Tampa Bay received three consecutive power-play opportunities to begin Game 2, and chasing in with PPG played a big role in taking that crucial 3-0 first-period lead.

Nikita Kucherov sent tremendous passes to Brayden Point (1-0 PPG) and Ondrej Palat (2-0 PPG) to set up those first two goals. Considering the bumps and bruises Kucherov already was dealing with, it’s impressive that he managed that after painful falls like these:

We’re not that deep into the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, yet the Stars and Lightning are already building up some serious bad feelings. Things boiled over more than once in Game 2, including after Ryan McDonagh ended Blake Comeau‘s night early with a bone-rattling hit.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Chalk it up to sitting on a lead or the Stars unleashing the hounds, but either way, Dallas made a serious push to get back into this one. The Stars managed an 18-5 shots on goal advantage during the second period, a frame where there stream of penalties turned into a geyser. Joe Pavelski‘s nice tip for a PPG gave the Stars a shot, and then Mattias Janmark cut the Lightning lead to 3-2 early in the third thanks to a tremendous feed by John Klingberg.

Anton Khudobin’s been getting a lot of attention, yet Andrei Vasilevskiy has been strong during these 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was sharp when he needed to be on Monday.

Once the Lightning’s lead diminished to 3-2, it seemed like they rose to the task. The Lightning actually managed a significant third-period SOG advantage (12-5), even though the Stars was trying to get back into Game 2.

Mikhail Sergachev seemed to score a 4-2 insurance goal, but a successful offside review pushed it back to 3-2.

That didn’t end up being a turning point in Game 2, as the Lightning shut the door against the Stars, tying the 2020 Stanley Cup Final 1-1.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 3, Stars 2.
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL schedule for 2020 Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahySep 21, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Sept. 19 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that we are through the conference finals, the full 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule has been announced.  

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.  

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final.  

Here is the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule.

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

CONFERENCE FINAL RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Lightning beat Islanders (4-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Stars beat Golden Knights (4-1)

***

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Lightning-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahySep 21, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Lightning and Stars. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Lightning-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Continuing his improbable run in his first postseason as a starter, Anton Khudobin stopped 35 of 36 shots, including all 32 faced in the final two periods, backstopping Dallas to the series-opening win. The Stars broke the ice early in the first when Joel Hanley put in his first-ever NHL goal, but Tampa answered right back when Yanni Gourde tied things back up later in the period. It was all Dallas on the scoreboard after that, scoring twice in the next period, including rookie Joel Kiviranta getting his fifth of this postseason with 28 seconds remaining in the second.

Khudobin is 9-1 this postseason when making 30-plus saves in a game. With another 30-save victory, he’ll join Tim Thomas (14-3 in 2011 with Boston) and Kirk McLean (10-4 in 1994 with Vancouver) as the only goalies to have as many such wins in a single playoff (since 1955-56 when the statistic was officially tracked). His 22 saves over the final 20 minutes were the most by a goalie in any period of a Stanley Cup Final game during the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68).

Dallas outscored Tampa 1-0 in the third period despite being outshot by a 22-2 margin, becoming the first team in the NHL’s expansion era to outscore an opponent in a period of any postseason contest despite being outshot by a margin of at least 20.

Tampa last lost consecutive games on March 8th and 10th – its final two games before the NHL pause.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, September 23, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

Predators’ Roman Josi wins 2020 Norris Trophy over Carlson, Hedman

By James O'BrienSep 21, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi received the 2020 Norris Trophy. Josi won the Norris over John Carlson (Washington Capitals) and Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning).

This is Josi’s first-ever Norris Trophy win, and also represents the first time he was a finalist.

As a reminder, the Norris Trophy goes to the league’s top defenseman “who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

Josi became the first Swiss-born player to win a major NHL award. Remarkably, considering employing the likes of Shea Weber and Ryan Suter, Josi also became the first Norris Trophy winner in Nashville Predators history.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Predators defenseman Roman Josi wins 2020 Norris Trophy

That “greatest all-around” point is something not lost on voters from the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

John Carlson easily topped all NHL defensemen with 75 points. Josi, meanwhile, finished second with 65, while Hedman placed third with 55.

Many criticized Carlson’s defensive play, at least relative to other top defenders. For many, Josi made sense as a superior all-around defenseman. That’s ultimately subjective, but either way, Josi ranks among the NHL’s best. Now he has the hardware to prove it.

Here’s how the Professional Hockey Writers Associated voted:

Josi voting 2020 Norris Trophy top 10

As you can see, the final voting was pretty close between Josi and Carlson. One cannot help but wonder if Dougie Hamilton might have barged into the top three if injuries weren’t such an issue. Also: maybe Charlie McAvoy will get more attention down the line? Like Josi, these things take time, and that’s especially true for someone who scores less like McAvoy.