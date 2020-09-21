Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi received the 2020 Norris Trophy. Josi won the Norris over John Carlson (Washington Capitals) and Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning).

This is Josi’s first-ever Norris Trophy win, and also represents the first time he was a finalist.

As a reminder, the Norris Trophy goes to the league’s top defenseman “who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

Josi became the first Swiss-born player to win a major NHL award. Remarkably, considering employing the likes of Shea Weber and Ryan Suter, Josi also became the first Norris Trophy winner in Nashville Predators history.

That “greatest all-around” point is something not lost on voters from the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

John Carlson easily topped all NHL defensemen with 75 points. Josi, meanwhile, finished second with 65, while Hedman placed third with 55.

Many criticized Carlson’s defensive play, at least relative to other top defenders. For many, Josi made sense as a superior all-around defenseman. That’s ultimately subjective, but either way, Josi ranks among the NHL’s best. Now he has the hardware to prove it.

Here’s how the Professional Hockey Writers Associated voted:

As you can see, the final voting was pretty close between Josi and Carlson. One cannot help but wonder if Dougie Hamilton might have barged into the top three if injuries weren’t such an issue. Also: maybe Charlie McAvoy will get more attention down the line? Like Josi, these things take time, and that’s especially true for someone who scores less like McAvoy.