Three Stars

1. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils. It was a big night for Hughes as he recorded three points and the first two-goal game of his career in a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. He is now up to six points in three games for the Devils and looks like a player that is starting to get comfortable in the NHL. Nothing would be more significant for the Devils this season than the 2019 No. 1 overall pick taking a significant step toward stardom. He is off to a great start. It took him 11 games to record six points a year ago. Starting goalie Mackenzie Blackwood also deserves some attention for stopping 47 out of 50 shots in the win.

2. Brian Elliott, Philadelphia Flyers. After getting crushed by the Sabres on Monday night, the Flyers bounced back on Tuesday with a 3-0 win that was highlighted by a 40-save effort by Elliott. Elliott came on in relief of Carter Hart during Monday’s loss and was the biggest difference-maker for the Flyers in this game. Goaltending has been a strength for the Flyers so far this season (outside of that one loss) and if that can continue all season that would make this a very difficult team to beat.

3. Patric Hornqvist, Florida Panthers. The Panthers were one of the busiest teams in the NHL this offseason and two of those moves paid off in a big way on Tuesday night. Carter Verhaeghe and Patric Hornqist both scored a pair of goals in a 5-4 overtime win. Hornqvist was especially noteworthy because he did exactly what they acquired him to do — make an impact on the power play. Both of his goals came on the man-advantage, including a game-tying goal midway through the third period to send the game to overtime where Frank Vatrano scored the winner. The Panthers are now 2-0 on the season and were able to overcome a shaky goaltending performance from Sergei Bobrovsky.

Other Notable Performances On Tuesday

• Another game, another goal for Bobby Ryan for the Detroit Red Wings. They were 3-2 overtime winners against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Read more about his great start to the season here.

• Sidney Crosby scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they won a crazy 5-4 game against the Washington Capitals. Read about it here.

• The Winnipeg Jets were outplayed for most of the night on Tuesday but still managed to score three consecutive goals to beat the Ottawa Senators in overtime. Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist to help lead that comeback while Nikolaj Ehlers scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

• Nathan MacKinnon had two assists to give him 500 career points in the NHL as the Colorado Avalanche were 3-2 winners over the Los Angeles Kings. It was another huge game for the Avalanche power play as the unit scored two more goals in the win.

Highlights Of The Night

This goal from Teddy Blueger helped change the game for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Not only did he score it on a 3-on-5 situation, but look at the pass from goalie Casey DeSmith to set it up for him.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane has one of the NHL’s best backhand shots, and he showed it right here.

Look at the passing here by the Avalanche, including MacKinnon for his 500th career point, to set up this Mikko Rantanen goal.

Scores

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Washington Capitals 4 (OT)

New Jersey Devils 4, New York Rangers 3

Philadelphia Flyers 3, Buffalo Sabres 0

Florida Panthers 5, Chicago Blackhawks 4 (OT)

Winnipeg Jets 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (OT)

Detroit Red Wings 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (OT)

Colorado Avalanche 3, Los Angeles Kings 2

Carolina Hurricanes-Nashville Predators (Postponed)

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.