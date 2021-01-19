NHL postpones Tuesday’s Hurricanes-Predators game

By Sean LeahyJan 19, 2021, 12:21 PM EST
Tuesday’s game between the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes has been postponed. According to the NHL, the decision “was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

The two teams played Monday night with the Hurricanes winning 4-2.

The NHL’s initial COVID-19 report released last week showed 27 players from nine teams tested positive, including 17 Stars players. Monday’s daily report listed Jordan Staal and Mikael Granlund as the only players from Carolina and Nashville with COVID-related absences.

This is the second time a postponement has affected the 2020-21 NHL schedule. The Dallas Stars have yet to play a game after six players and two staffers tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. They are set to open their season Friday at home against the Predators.

A rescheduled date for the Hurricanes and Predators will be announced at a later time.

