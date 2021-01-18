Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Sabres travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers in the first of eight meetings between these two clubs this season. Philly will host Buffalo again on Tues. night in the second game of a short back-to-back series.

Buffalo dropped their first two games of the season against Washington, while the Flyers took both meetings against the Penguins. Buffalo lost 6-4 on Thursday and then 2-1 on Friday, despite outshooting the Caps 31-21. The Sabres have not won since March 9, 2020.

The Flyers lost a key offensive player during Friday’s win. Sean Couturier exited in the first period and will be out at least two weeks after suffering a costochondral separation (rib injury). Morgan Frost, who was a healthy scratch in the first two games, will replace Couturier in the lineup. The 21-year-old recorded seven points (2G-5A) in 20 games last season.

Buffalo made a splash this offseason by signing Taylor Hall in free agency. The forward signed a one-year, $8M deal in October and has been playing on a line with Jack Eichel to start the season. Hall was traded by New Jersey to Arizona during the 2019-20 season but decided not to re-sign in the desert.

WHAT: Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS

Claude Giroux – Kevin Hayes – Joel Farabee

Oskar Lindblom – Morgan Frost – Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk – Nolan Patrick – Jakub Voracek

Michael Raffl – Scott Laughton – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov – Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers

Robert Hagg – Erik Gustafsson

Starting goalie: Carter Hart

SABRES

Taylor Hall – Jack Eichel – Sam Reinhart

Victor Olofsson – Eric Staal – Dylan Cozens

Tobias Rieder – Cody Eakin – Tage Thompson

Jeff Skinner – Curtis Lazar – Riley Sheahan

Jake McCabe – Rasmus Ristolainen

Rasmus Dahlin – Brandon Montour

Colin Miller – Henri Jokiharju

Starting goalie: Carter Hutton

