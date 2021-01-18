NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Sabres travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers in the first of eight meetings between these two clubs this season. Philly will host Buffalo again on Tues. night in the second game of a short back-to-back series.
Buffalo dropped their first two games of the season against Washington, while the Flyers took both meetings against the Penguins. Buffalo lost 6-4 on Thursday and then 2-1 on Friday, despite outshooting the Caps 31-21. The Sabres have not won since March 9, 2020.
The Flyers lost a key offensive player during Friday’s win. Sean Couturier exited in the first period and will be out at least two weeks after suffering a costochondral separation (rib injury). Morgan Frost, who was a healthy scratch in the first two games, will replace Couturier in the lineup. The 21-year-old recorded seven points (2G-5A) in 20 games last season.
Buffalo made a splash this offseason by signing Taylor Hall in free agency. The forward signed a one-year, $8M deal in October and has been playing on a line with Jack Eichel to start the season. Hall was traded by New Jersey to Arizona during the 2019-20 season but decided not to re-sign in the desert.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]
WHAT: Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
FLYERS
Claude Giroux – Kevin Hayes – Joel Farabee
Oskar Lindblom – Morgan Frost – Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk – Nolan Patrick – Jakub Voracek
Michael Raffl – Scott Laughton – Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ivan Provorov – Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers
Robert Hagg – Erik Gustafsson
Starting goalie: Carter Hart
SABRES
Taylor Hall – Jack Eichel – Sam Reinhart
Victor Olofsson – Eric Staal – Dylan Cozens
Tobias Rieder – Cody Eakin – Tage Thompson
Jeff Skinner – Curtis Lazar – Riley Sheahan
Jake McCabe – Rasmus Ristolainen
Rasmus Dahlin – Brandon Montour
Colin Miller – Henri Jokiharju
Starting goalie: Carter Hutton
MORE: NHL Power Rankings: Reactions from first week of NHL season