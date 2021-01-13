Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We took a look at the 2021 Stanley Cup favorites on Tuesday, so let’s dive a little deeper into some more NHL odds, courtesy of our friends at PointsBet.

The division favorites are who you’d expect for the most part. The East will be a battle; the West is quite top heavy; the Central is Tampa and everyone else; while the all-Canadian North could be wide open.

East Division winner

Bruins (+250)

Flyers (+350)

Penguins (+400)

Capitals (+400)

Islanders (+650)

Rangers (+800)

Sabres (+1700)

Devils (+2000)

West Division winner

Avalanche (+115)

Golden Knights (+125)

Blues (+500)

Wild (+1500)

Coyotes (+2000)

Sharks (+2000)

Ducks (+2500)

Kings (+3000)

Central Division winner

Lightning (+130)

Hurricanes (+400)

Stars (+425)

Predators (+650)

Blue Jackets (+700)

Panthers (+1000)

Blackhawks (+2500)

Red Wings (+5000)

North Division winner

Maple Leafs (+120)

Flames (+500)

Oilers (+500)

Canadiens (+550)

Canucks (+700)

Jets (+800)

Senators (+5000)

On to four of the major NHL Awards now. Reigning league MVP Leon Draisaitl is +750 and faces a tall task in repeating in 2021. This race have its handful of favorites, but it’s quite wide open. If Elias Pettersson (+2000) ends up leading the Canucks back to the postseason with a 70-80-point season, would it be wild to see him winning the Hart?

Hart Trophy

Connor McDavid (+350)

Nathan MacKinnon (+400)

Leon Draisaitl (+750)

Auston Matthews (+850)

Brayden Point (+1000)

Artemi Panarin (+1500)

Elias Pettersson (+2000)

Alex Ovechkin (+2000)

David Pastrnak (+2000)

Sidney Crosby (+2200)

Jack Eichel (+2500)

Evgeni Malkin (+2500)

Steven Stamkos (+2500)

Vezina Trophy

Andrei Vasilevskiy (+350)

Connor Hellebuyck (+700)

Carey Price (+1000)

Carter Hart (+1000)

John Gibson (+1000)

Jacob Markstrom (+1100)

Robin Lehner (+1200)

Tuukka Rask (+1200)

Igor Shesterkin (+1300)

Jordan Binnington (+1500)

Anton Khudobin (+1900)

Frederik Andersen (+2000)

Sergei Bobrovsky (+2000)

The No. 1 overall pick gets top billing a lot, but the 2021 rookie class has some depth. Outside of Alexis Lafreniere (+275) in New York, he’ll battle his goaltender for the Calder, along with Kirill Kaprizov (+400), who has finally arrived in Minnesota. What about Lafreniere’s draft class mates Quinton Byfield (+800) and Tim Stutzle (+1100)? Depending on usage and how much time he gets in the NHL compared to the AHL this season, don’t overlook Bowen Byram (+2500) in Colorado.

Calder Trophy

Alexis Lafreniere (+275)

Igor Shesterkin (+300)

Kirill Kaprizov (+400)

Quinton Byfield (+800)

Tim Stutzle (+1100)

Grigori Denisenko(+1200)

Ilya Sorokin (+1500)

Alex Turcotte (+1700)

Bowen Byram (+2500)

Dylan Cozens (+2500)

Evan Bouchard (+2500)

Moritz Seider (+2500)

Owen Tippett (+2500)

Norris Trophy

Victor Hedman (+600)

Roman Josi (+700)

John Carlson (+800)

Dougie Hamilton (+950)

Cale Makar (+1000)

Alex Pietrangelo (+1200)

Quinn Hughes (+1200)

Brent Burns (+1200)

Miro Heiskanen (+1200)

Erik Karlsson (+1400)

Kris Letang (+1500)

Seth Jones (+1500)

Torey Krug (+1500)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.