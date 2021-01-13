We took a look at the 2021 Stanley Cup favorites on Tuesday, so let’s dive a little deeper into some more NHL odds, courtesy of our friends at PointsBet.
The division favorites are who you’d expect for the most part. The East will be a battle; the West is quite top heavy; the Central is Tampa and everyone else; while the all-Canadian North could be wide open.
East Division winner
Bruins (+250)
Flyers (+350)
Penguins (+400)
Capitals (+400)
Islanders (+650)
Rangers (+800)
Sabres (+1700)
Devils (+2000)
West Division winner
Avalanche (+115)
Golden Knights (+125)
Blues (+500)
Wild (+1500)
Coyotes (+2000)
Sharks (+2000)
Ducks (+2500)
Kings (+3000)
Central Division winner
Lightning (+130)
Hurricanes (+400)
Stars (+425)
Predators (+650)
Blue Jackets (+700)
Panthers (+1000)
Blackhawks (+2500)
Red Wings (+5000)
North Division winner
Maple Leafs (+120)
Flames (+500)
Oilers (+500)
Canadiens (+550)
Canucks (+700)
Jets (+800)
Senators (+5000)
On to four of the major NHL Awards now. Reigning league MVP Leon Draisaitl is +750 and faces a tall task in repeating in 2021. This race have its handful of favorites, but it’s quite wide open. If Elias Pettersson (+2000) ends up leading the Canucks back to the postseason with a 70-80-point season, would it be wild to see him winning the Hart?
Hart Trophy
Connor McDavid (+350)
Nathan MacKinnon (+400)
Leon Draisaitl (+750)
Auston Matthews (+850)
Brayden Point (+1000)
Artemi Panarin (+1500)
Elias Pettersson (+2000)
Alex Ovechkin (+2000)
David Pastrnak (+2000)
Sidney Crosby (+2200)
Jack Eichel (+2500)
Evgeni Malkin (+2500)
Steven Stamkos (+2500)
Vezina Trophy
Andrei Vasilevskiy (+350)
Connor Hellebuyck (+700)
Carey Price (+1000)
Carter Hart (+1000)
John Gibson (+1000)
Jacob Markstrom (+1100)
Robin Lehner (+1200)
Tuukka Rask (+1200)
Igor Shesterkin (+1300)
Jordan Binnington (+1500)
Anton Khudobin (+1900)
Frederik Andersen (+2000)
Sergei Bobrovsky (+2000)
The No. 1 overall pick gets top billing a lot, but the 2021 rookie class has some depth. Outside of Alexis Lafreniere (+275) in New York, he’ll battle his goaltender for the Calder, along with Kirill Kaprizov (+400), who has finally arrived in Minnesota. What about Lafreniere’s draft class mates Quinton Byfield (+800) and Tim Stutzle (+1100)? Depending on usage and how much time he gets in the NHL compared to the AHL this season, don’t overlook Bowen Byram (+2500) in Colorado.
Calder Trophy
Alexis Lafreniere (+275)
Igor Shesterkin (+300)
Kirill Kaprizov (+400)
Quinton Byfield (+800)
Tim Stutzle (+1100)
Grigori Denisenko(+1200)
Ilya Sorokin (+1500)
Alex Turcotte (+1700)
Bowen Byram (+2500)
Dylan Cozens (+2500)
Evan Bouchard (+2500)
Moritz Seider (+2500)
Owen Tippett (+2500)
Norris Trophy
Victor Hedman (+600)
Roman Josi (+700)
John Carlson (+800)
Dougie Hamilton (+950)
Cale Makar (+1000)
Alex Pietrangelo (+1200)
Quinn Hughes (+1200)
Brent Burns (+1200)
Miro Heiskanen (+1200)
Erik Karlsson (+1400)
Kris Letang (+1500)
Seth Jones (+1500)
Torey Krug (+1500)
