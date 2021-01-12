Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It turns out that Nathan MacKinnon was right: the Colorado Avalanche are, indeed, the favorites to win the 2021 Stanley Cup. At least, the Avalanche are the odds leaders (+550) to win it all by the odds from PointsBet. With Colorado leading the list of favorites, the top three is rounded out by the Vegas Golden Knights (+675) and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning (+800).

There’s a big drop-off from there, with the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs both at +1200.

At the bottom end, the Detroit Red Wings easily boast the longest odds at +20000.

Avalanche, Golden Knights lead odds as 2021 Stanley Cup favorites

On this week’s edition of the Our Line Starts podcast, Keith Jones and Eddie Olczyk break down some of those PointsBet odds. Here are the favorites:

Interestingly, Olczyk doesn’t just agree that the Avalanche should be the favorites to win the 2021 Stanley Cup. He also asserts that Nathan MacKinnon is the best player in the NHL, noting his willingness to engage in all three zones. (Perhaps an unspoken criticism of Connor McDavid‘s defensive struggles?)

It’s likely that the Lightning will use odds like these as “no one believed in us” bulletin board fodder. But, really, with Nikita Kucherov out for the season, it’s tough to argue with the defending champions not being the top favorites.

Olczyk also identifies the Calgary Flames as a potential sleeper. Jones doesn’t go as far as to advise people to pick the Vancouver Canucks to win it all, but he thinks they can overachieve.

In case you’re wondering, here are the teams with the worst odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to PointsBet.

Detroit Red Wings: +20000

Ottawa Senators: +10000

Los Angeles Kings: +10000

Chicago Blackhawks: +10000

Anaheim Ducks: +8000

San Jose Sharks: +7000

New Jersey Devils: +7000

Buffalo Sabres: +6500

Arizona Coyotes: +6500

Minnesota Wild: +5500

It’s interesting to see such a wide disparity between the Red Wings and everyone else. Yet, while some of the longer-odds teams might be intriguing as playoff picks, wagering on them winning it all seems … ill-advised.

What do you think? Should the Avalanche be the favorites to win the 2021 Stanley Cup? If not, which team would you rank first?

