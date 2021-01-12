Our Line Starts podcast: NHL season preview; Stanley Cup odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this episode of the Our Line Starts podcast, Kathryn Tappen, Keith Jones, and Eddie Olczyk discuss the top storylines ahead of the new season. They break down odds for the Stanley Cup, and Eddie gives you his sleeper to win it all. Plus, what to make of Zdeno Chara on the Caps, and how much will the Blackhawks miss Jonathan Toews?

Start-8:45 – Thoughts on condensed schedule and new division format

08:45-16:25 – Chara, Thornton among big names in new places

16:25-19:25 – Is this finally the year for the Sabres?

19:25-24:00 – Impact of Toews, Kucherov, Lundqvist absences

24:00-29:00 – Favorites to win the Stanley Cup

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports