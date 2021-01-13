Blackhawks-Lightning stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After finally breaking through in last year’s playoffs, the Lightning will begin their trek towards another title as they host the Blackhawks on opening night of the 2020-21 season. Tampa is looking to become just the second team in the last 23 years to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Repeating as Cup champs is already hard enough and now Tampa will have to endure a massive obstacle as they begin the season without Nikita Kucherov. The 2019 Hart Trophy winner underwent hip surgery in late December and will be sidelined for the entire regular season. Kucherov led all skaters with a franchise-record 34 points (7G-27A) in the playoffs.

While Tampa will be without Kucherov, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is out indefinitely as he deals with an illness.

Chicago’s offense took another major blow this offseason after Kirby Dach underwent surgery to repair a right wrist fracture in late December. Dach, who was named captain of Team Canada for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, suffered the injury on Dec. 23 in the exhibition opener of the world juniors. It was announced in late December that he would be sidelined for 4-5 months.

The Blackhawks announced in October that the team was heading in a different direction and the franchise would be entering a rebuild. The news came after the team chose to move on from veterans Corey Crawford and Brandon Saad. With Toews out indefinitely, the team will have to build around Kane.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Strome – Patrick Kane

Dominik Kubalik – Pius Suter – Brandon Pirri

Mattias Janmark – Lucas Wallmark – Andrew Shaw

Matthew Highmore – David Kampf – Ryan Carpenter

Duncan Keith – Connor Murphy

Calvin de Haan – Ian Mitchell

Nikita Zadorov – Adam Boqvist

Starting goalie: Malcolm Subban

LIGHTNING

Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Steven Stamkos

Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Mathieu Joseph

Blake Coleman – Yanni Gourde – Barclay Goodrow

Pat Maroon – Mitchell Stephens – Alexander Volkov

Victor Hedman – Jan Rutta

Mikhail Sergachev – Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh – Cal Foote

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

