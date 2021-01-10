The 2020-21 NHL season is almost here so it’s time to preview all 31 teams. Over the next few weeks we’ll be looking at how the offseason affected each team, the most interesting people in the organization, and the best- and worst-case scenarios. Today, we preview the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona Coyotes 2019-20 Rewind

Record: 33-29-8 (74 points); fifth in the Pacific Division; 11th in the Western Conference.

• Darcy Kuemper – Antti Raanta For all that went wrong for the Arizona Coyotes in 2019-20 (and the past few years), they’ve unearthed some absolutely tremendous goalies. To be fair, the coaching staff and players deserve some credit for a commitment to defense. (As usual, goalie success vs. stingy defense can devolve into a chicken-and-the-egg debate. Although a lot of numbers still point to brilliant goaltending.) When Kuemper suffered an injury, it seemed like the Coyotes’ wobbly playoff chances would fall flat. Instead, Antti Raanta proved why he was expected to be the team’s No. 1 goalie before injuries derailed his promising career. Once the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs rolled around, Kuemper resumed his brilliant play. So, on paper, the Coyotes could boast one of the best goalie duos in the NHL. That said, there’s an argument for selling high. Kuemper’s 30, and teams may covet having a goalie of his caliber for just $4.5M in cap space for the next two seasons. Meanwhile, Raanta’s entering a contract year at 31 with a $4.25M AAV. Factoring in their age and short contracts, the Coyotes might be best served moving on from one or both. Then again, those two give Arizona its best chance to compete, and the Coyotes don’t have a ton of tanking motivation without their first-rounder. Those situations make Bill Armstrong that much more interesting to watch. Frankly, those aren’t easy calls.

• Oliver Ekman-Larsson OEL said he didn’t really want to leave the Arizona Coyotes. And maybe that’s true. If reports were accurate, Ekman-Larsson didn’t exactly give the Coyotes a ton of options to make a trade. Whether OEL changed locales or stayed put, a lot of eyes were going to be on him. To an extent, that comes with the territory when you’re an $8.25M defenseman. But OEL’s even more interesting to watch because of how far his fortunes fell. Not that long ago, Ekman-Larsson was a defenseman the Coyotes couldn’t afford to lose. There were even OEL – Auston Matthews trade rumors. His perception’s fallen hard since then. In November, The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn ranked Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s contract as the fifth-worst in the NHL (sub required). At 29, OEL’s young enough to shake those criticisms, yet it’s far from a guarantee.

Best-Case Scenario Look, this team has suffered a long time. Diehard fans likely see that lottery picks aren’t guaranteed after things didn’t work out with the likes of Dylan Strome (heck, go back to Kyle Turris ). It’s not always pretty, but teams can make deep playoff runs off of hot goaltending and timely scoring. Maybe the Coyotes can ride a Kuemper – Raanta partnership to the point that someone other than Dave Tippett thinks about Mike Smith ‘s best days? (Bonus points if they evoke the Sharks trading Doug Murray and Ryane Clowe, yet making the playoffs anyway.)

Woof. It's dangerous to depend on goalie as much as the Coyotes have in recent years. This team didn't add a ton in the offseason, and lost a lot when you consider the departures of Taylor Hall and Derek Stepan. This team could easily be very bad, and then not even get the silver lining of imagining a draft lottery win. If that isn't enough, the pandemic could create even more money issues than usual. (It's not totally clear how much these disruptions already hurt franchises like the Arizona Coyotes.) The worst-case scenarios are pretty scary for this team.