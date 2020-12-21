Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After Sunday’s announcements, we know how the NHL plans to run its 56-game, 2020-21 season. As of Monday, some details (including a Jan. 13 start) are official, while the NHL may confirm other reports about the 2020-21 season as the week goes on. Of course, COVID can throw a wrench in virtually all of these plans, so even the most official blueprints boast traces of “tentative.”

So, there are plenty of facets of the 2020-21 NHL season that can change. But, as of early Monday afternoon, here are the most important things to know. (And also, some granular details.)

Key dates for 2020-21 NHL season: Jan. 13 start, free agency, expansion, more

Here’s a list of dates for the 2020-21 NHL season. The league confirmed some of this information, while other tidbits come via reports from Pierre LeBrun, Cap Friendly, and others. So keep in mind some of this is subject to change, even beyond the pandemic.

Dec. 28, 2020: Waiver period begins.

Waiver period begins. Dec. 31: Training camps for the seven teams that did not participate in the Qualifying Round.

Training camps for the seven teams that did not participate in the Qualifying Round. Jan. 3, 2021: Training camps begin for remaining 24 NHL teams.

Training camps begin for remaining 24 NHL teams. Jan. 13: Tentative start date for 2020-21 NHL regular season. No exhibition games.

Tentative start date for 2020-21 NHL regular season. No exhibition games. Feb. 1: Teams can ask players to waive no-movement clauses re: the 2021 Expansion Draft.

Teams can ask players to waive no-movement clauses re: the 2021 Expansion Draft. April 12: Expected date for the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, Darren Dreger, and others.

Expected date for the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, Darren Dreger, and others. May 8: End of 2020-21 NHL season.

End of 2020-21 NHL season. May 11 : Beginning of 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

: Beginning of 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. July 15: Likely last day the 2021 Stanley Cup can be awarded. In its press release, the NHL labeled it as “mid-July.”

Likely last day the 2021 Stanley Cup can be awarded. In its press release, the NHL labeled it as “mid-July.” July 17: Deadline for NHL teams to submit expansion draft protection lists to the Seattle Kraken, TSN’s Frank Seravalli reports.

Deadline for NHL teams to submit expansion draft protection lists to the Seattle Kraken, TSN’s Frank Seravalli reports. July 21: 2021 NHL Expansion Draft for the Seattle Kraken.

2021 NHL Expansion Draft for the Seattle Kraken. July 23-24: 2021 NHL Draft slated to take place.

2021 NHL Draft slated to take place. July 28: 2021 NHL Free Agency, which might be a frenzy.

If everything goes smoothly, it could still be a really tight squeeze. Frighteningly, COVID could make a tough squeeze even tougher. Hopefully the league hashed out some sound contingency plans.

Division realignment, how playoffs work during 2020-21 NHL season

As expected, the NHL realigned its four divisions, including an all-Canadian division (“The North”).

The NHL shared key details about how the 2020-21 NHL season will play out, including that teams will only play against other teams in their division.

Teams in the East, Central, and West divisions will face each other eight times. Meanwhile, in the North (all-Canadian) Division, the seven teams will face other divisional rivals either nine or 10 times.

During the 2020-21 NHL season, the league will break from its wild-card format. Instead, it’s quite simple: the top four teams from each of the four divisions will make up the 16 playoff squads.

From there, the top seed in each division faces the fourth seed, while the second faces the third. The winners face off in the second round. After the divisional bracketing is taken care of, the four remaining playoff teams will be re-seeded.

This could create some fascinating, one-of-a-kind matchups for the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Want specifics? PHT’s Adam Gretz put together power rankings for the top 20 potential 2021 Stanley Cup Final series that can only happen during the 2020-21 NHL season.

Biggest question lingering: Will teams be able to play in Canada?

When it comes to making all of this work, reaching agreements with health and government officials remains key. It’s the vulcanized rubber elephant in the room, especially with different standards in Canada.

TSN’s Frank Seravalli captured the mood of uncertainty surrounding playing games in Canada. (For those wondering why it’s the “North” Division instead of the Canadian Division? Perhaps it’s because the league must acknowledge the possibility that those seven Canadian teams will instead be playing in America?)

In particular, it’s interesting that the Canadian provinces might present unified standards for play. Via Seravalli:

The provincial health authorities met with the NHL and NHLPA in a group call on Saturday. More discussion will take place early this week, but it is possible that the provinces decide to band together with a group philosophy – presenting a potential all-or-nothing scenario. If the provincial health authorities do not sign off, the NHL could be forced to move the seven Canadian teams to a hybrid hub in Canada (likely in Edmonton) or south of the border for the season.

Can fans attend home games? That depends on state governments and other factors.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., there could be a wide variety of setups. Some teams may not be able to play in their home arenas. Others could quickly put together fairly large audiences.

Early on, it sounds like the Dallas Stars might push the envelope with as many as 5,000 fans in attendance.

The Stars will have fans for home games at the American Airlines Center this season, Stars CEO and president Brad Alberts said. Final capacity still to be finalized but could be around 5,000. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) December 20, 2020

Reports indicate that the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning may also waste little time playing in front of at fans.

Meanwhile, some U.S.-based teams are in flux. Though Doug Wilson hopes that the Sharks can eventually return to Santa Clara, they’re expected to at least hold training camp activities in Arizona.

With uncertainty surrounding COVID — will a vaccine be effective, and accessible, and when? — these situations could end up being very fluid.

Training camps, roster sizes, cap considerations, and more

As the week goes on, the NHL may share more details. Here are some key notes about the 2020-21 NHL season, mostly via reports:

The opt-out deadline for players is Dec. 24 (for players of the seven teams that didn’t make the Qualifying Round) and Dec. 27 (for players on the remaining 24 NHL teams).

On one hand, players deemed at-risk for COVID can opt-out of the 2020-21 NHL season while still being paid. On the other, the NHL will keep an eye on the situation, in case teams want to use that to circumvent the salary cap. (Both via Frank Seravalli.)

Taxi squad setups might help cap-crunched teams ever so slightly. It may help with goalies, in particular, as NHL teams reportedly will need to employ three goalies between their active roster and taxi squad. (Via reporters including Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.)

As opposed to the normal 10-game deadline, teams will burn a year off of a player’s entry-level contract if they play seven games or more during the 2020-21 NHL season. (Via Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.)

Also according to Friedman: teams can have rosters of 36 players and “unlimited goalies” during training camps.

Plenty still to be determined, including free agents

Despite this slew of information, there are still elements that need clarification.

Again, most importantly, NHL teams need to know where they can play, and if fans can attend games.

There are other questions to hash out. How might trades and waiver claims work for teams in different divisions (and sometimes different countries)? Will there be any additional wrinkles that might help teams like the Lightning wiggle under the salary cap ceiling?

Key RFAs still need to sign contracts and/or offer sheets, including Mathew Barzal and Anthony Cirelli.

There are some lingering unrestricted free agents, too, such as Mike Hoffman and Mikael Granlund. Click here for the latest look at sensible landing spots for Hoffman.

Feel free to mention other lingering questions in the comments. Chances are, there are even more. Good luck, NHL.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.