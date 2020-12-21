Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

More on the 2020-21 NHL season: Hurdles, roster details, three goalies

• So, the good news is that the NHL and NHLPA agreed on a framework for the 2020-21 season, including division realignment and a 56-game schedule. Unfortunately, that official announcement doesn’t mean that every wrinkle has been ironed out. As TSN’s Frank Seravalli explains, plenty of Canadian provinces haven’t given teams the go-ahead to play at home arenas. Even in the U.S., these situations could be case-by-case. [Frank Seravalli on Twitter]

• Speaking of Seravalli, he shared some minute details about how the 2020-21 NHL season will handle different roster concerns. For one thing, he stated that players deemed to be at a “substantial risk” to contract COVID will still get paid if they don’t play, although the NHL will also be wary about salary cap circumvention. (The New York Post’s Larry Brooks wondered how likely the NHL would be able to pursue suspicions, though.)

• The 2020-21 NHL season poses challenges for goalies, but this might help. Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reports that teams must carry at least three goalies between their active roster and taxi squads. [Chris Johnston on Twitter]

• If there’s one thing that carries over from a typical season to the condensed 2020-21 campaign, it’s the question of burning a year off of an entry-level contract or not. Granted, the window will be smaller. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the entry-level slide cut-off will be seven games, instead of 10. During training camps, teams can use 36 skaters and “unlimited goalies,” according to Friedman. That’s almost as cool as unlimited breadsticks!*

* – Sorry goalies, breadsticks are actually much cooler.

[More: Official announcement, potential key dates, interesting possible playoff matchups]

Other hockey links

• Why the Maple Leafs might emulate the Lightning’s use of 11 forwards and seven defensemen. [TSN]

• Read up on Leon Draisaitl winning sportsman of the year in Germany. [Oilers]

• Speaking of awards, Steven Stamkos‘ lone playoff goal earned play of the year at Sports Illustrated. More from NHL.com. [NHL.com]

• Anthony Duclair said goodbye to Ottawa and the Senators with this nice note:

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.