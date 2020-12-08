Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Johnny Gaudreau, Bobby Ryan, and Frederik Andersen are among players with something to prove in 2020-21. [The Hockey News]
• NWHL players Rebecca Morse, Audra Richards, and others discuss the league’s upcoming bubble season in Lake Placid, New York. [The Ice Garden]
• Eugene Melnyk with a bold statement on the future of the Senators: “This is the team, with what we have right now, I believe can win a Stanley Cup already, and that’s without adding some veterans, which we plan to do.” [Ottawa Sun]
• How NHL defenseman have affected offense around the league. [TSN]
• An Exceptional Player Rule in the NHL. Would it work? [The Score]
• Looking at the best ‘one-year rentals’ in NHL history. [PHT]
• Capitals, Rangers lead NHL Reverse Retro jersey sales. [PHT]
• Got your Jumbo Joe face mask yet?
Face on mit der Thorntonmaske!
Jetzt im HCD-Fanshop: https://t.co/YfS8WVqBDb#HCD #DieEisheimischen pic.twitter.com/yLQWP7Qj4d
— Hockey Club Davos (@HCDavos_off) December 7, 2020
• What went wrong during Jack Hughes‘ rookie season with the Devils? [JFresh Hockey]
• A Wayne Gretzky rookie card could fetch a record $1M at auction. [The Star]
• Rob Zettler replaces Todd Richards on Jon Cooper’s staff in Tampa. [Lightning]
• The Hockey in Harlem program continues to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic. [NHL.com]
• Longtime NHLer Maxim Lapierre has retired. He played the last five seasons in Switzerland and Germany. [CTV]
