The NHL Reverse Retro jerseys appear to be a hit among fans. A little less than a month after being revealed, they have dominated sales on the NHL’s online shop.

At the top of the list are the Washington Capitals’ updated screaming eagle jersey, and the New York Rangers’ Lady Liberty jersey.

The Anaheim Ducks (Wild Wing), Colorado Avalanche (Quebec Nordiques throwback), and Arizona Coyotes (purple Kachina jersey) round out the top-five, according to Mark Burns of Sports Business Journal.

Seeing the Capitals and Rangers at the top of the list probably is not much of a surprise. They are two of the most popular teams in the league, and both have notable players — returning players and new players — that are going to be popular among fans. The Rangers’ Lady Liberty jersey is also one fans have been wanting to see make a return.

It is the Ducks at No. 3 where things start to get, for lack of a better word, a little wild.

The Ducks briefly wore a version of the “Wild Wing” jersey back in the mid-1990s where it developed somewhat of a cult-like fanbase over the years. Now that it is back, people want it. How could you not?

