Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2020 see their plaques for first time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony should have taken place this past Monday. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the weekend-long celebration was pushed back to 2021, with the Selection Committee deciding that another class will not be voted on in June.

Instead, Jarome Iginla, Kim St-Pierre, Kevin Lowe, Ken Holland, Marian Hossa, and Doug Wilson will get their due (hopefully) next November with a traditional full crowd of hockey dignitaries filling the building on Yonge Street in Toronto.

“Whether you wait three or four years or more, it really doesn’t matter. If you’re a Hall of Famer, you’re going to go in at one point,” Hall Chairman Lanny MacDonald told Dave Stubbs of NHL.com last week. “Cancellation this year means that when the time is right, we’ll be able to honor the people from the Class of 2020 the way they should be: with family, friends, fans and fellow Hall of Famers around them, to celebrate the entire weekend.”

While the 2020 class of six will have to wait at least a year to deliver their speeches, their individual plaques have been hung in the Great Hall and are on display.

This week, TSN aired “The Hall: Hockey’s Treasure” and host James Duthie gave the six inductees the opportunity to see their plaques for the first time.

Here’s how they reacted:

Kim St-Pierre: “Oh, my God. Incredible.”

Marian Hossa: “That’s special. I’m speechless. … Never thought I would be there. Seeing my name, my picture in there is amazing. It’s one of those things you start realizing when you see it.”

Cindy Holland to her husband: “It looks great. You look young.”

Jarome Iginla: “That’s very cool, very cool.”

Doug Wilson Wilson: “Wow, that’s a pretty young picture.”

Kevin Lowe: “Only wish I still had that hair. … Seeing that, even thinking about it is surreal.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.