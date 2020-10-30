Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced that they won’t induct a 2021 class, so the 2020 class will be a stand-alone group. The 2020 class will be inducted during ceremonies currently scheduled for Nov. 12-15, 2021.

As a reminder, the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class consists of Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre, Doug Wilson, and Ken Holland. (While Ken Holland made it as a builder, the rest of that group goes in under the players category.)

Hockey Hall of Fame won’t induct a class for 2021

The HHOF used rather billowy language to make the announcement, using the phrase “there will be no Honoured Membership elections in 2021.” (That wording almost inspired a trip to Google Translate.)

Anyway, here’s more from the HHOF:

“The magic of the induction weekend from the perspective of the new inductees is participating in several days of close interaction with family, friends, former teammates, fellow legends and fans,” HHOF chairman and elite moustache haver Lanny McDonald said. “On that premise, the Board felt that this was the right decision to bestow upon the Class of 2020 the recognition and lifetime experience they so richly deserve in all ways consistent with past induction classes.”

If you believe that annual inductions dilute the quality of HHOF classes, then maybe this break could add some quality? Either way, this seems like the right decision.

In other Hockey Hall of Fame news, David Branch, Brian Burke, Marc de Foy, Mike Gartner, Anders Hedberg and Pierre McGuire were re-appointed to the Selection Committee through Dec. 31, 2024.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.