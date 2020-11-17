Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The 2021 Beanpot tournament has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [College Hockey News]

• Henrik Lundqvist on joining the Rangers in a post-retirement role: “I don’t know if the role will be small or if there will be something more. It is further ahead. It’s all about timing. It’s just not now.” [Forever Blueshirts]

• Eugene Melnyk with the owner’s point of view of putting together a plan for the 2020-21 NHL season: “You’ve got 31 different interests. Many are aligned and many aren’t aligned. You throw the government and medicines in on top of that, you almost need an algorithm to figure out what actually will work here. If (some teams) open the door up there’s a big cheque that has to be written to whoever owns the stadium.” [Ottawa Sun]

• NHL working hard on 2020-21 schedule options, hoping not to ‘rush’ decision. [PHT]

• NHL Power Rankings: Ranking the 31 “Reverse Retro” jerseys. [PHT]

• In honor of the “Reverse Retro” jersey reveal, here are all 31 followed by a “Home Alone” reaction gif. [Hockey by Design]

• Get used to hearing Shane Wright’s name. He’s a future NHL star. [Toronto Star]

• How the Canadiens have improved this offseason. [The Hockey Writers]

• Decent choice for caddy by the 2020 Masters winner:

• What science says about COVID-19 and bodychecking in hockey. [Sportsnet]

• Three women — Andrea Skinner, Leanne Standryk and Mary Anne Veroba — have been elected to serve a two-year term on Hockey Canada’s board of directors. [CBC]

• Get to know new Kraken head video analyst Tim Ohashi, who is part of the growing number of video analysts and video coaches of color in the NHL. [NHL.com]

• Jeff Blashill is eager to see what a motivated Bobby Ryan can do on the Red Wings next season. [TSN]

• Wisconsin head coach Tony Granato is not a happy camper about Dylan Holloway leaving to join Canada’s World Junior camp. [Madison.com]

• AEG COO Kelly Cheeseman on the Kings’ “reverse retro” jerseys and what it will take to get fans back inside NHL rinks. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Scott Gomez is using his post-hockey life to develop into a social media star. [MTL Blog]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.