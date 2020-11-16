Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NHL teams will have a new set of jerseys to choose from whenever next season gets under way.

On Monday, adidas and the NHL revealed the “reverse retro” looks for all 31 teams. It is a mixed batch of winners, losers, and nods to the past.

From the NHL:

The adidas Reverse Retro program creates a new formula to showcase the passion of the fans. The overarching design theme during adidas’ two-year-long process was to mine each team’s jersey archive and team colors, remixing them to create something new and never seen before. With that in mind, adidas created uniquely distinct and desirable jerseys that incorporated inverted team colors.

According to the NHL, the jerseys will be worn “multiple” times during the 2020-21 season “with special head-to-head matchups featuring exciting and renewed rivalries – both old and new – the league will announce at a later date.”

We’ll get to “remember the Whale” again, think about the Nordiques, praise Lady Liberty, and recall Wild Wing.

(Our Power Rankings this week will rank all 31 designs. Look for that later today.)

Here’s a look at all 31 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys:

• Cannot wait to break out the Brass Bonanza!

• How beautiful are those Sabres jerseys? Amazing how you can go from the “turd burgers” to those in the span of a few years. (But let’s get rid of that BUFFALO on the bottom, ok?)

•

•

• LA should wear purple and gold all the time. Really, it should be against the league’s by-laws for the Kings to wear anything else.

• The Wild design could have always worked as their Winter Classic jerseys.

• Of all the different ways the Ducks could have gone retro and they go with that one?

• What’s a yellow Bruins jersey without Pooh Bear?

• The Coyotes’ jerseys are what you look for in an alternate: creative, colorful, and out there.

• The Penguins should have gone with the RoboPenguin logo and not the old “Gin and Juice” diagonal PITTSBURGH.

• There’s a lot of….red….in the Blues’ jerseys.

• The Lady Liberty logo is an all-time underrated one. Glad to see the Rangers bringing it back.

• The Christmas Devils jerseys are back!

• Nice of the Predators and Islanders to put in all that effort into a new design.

What do you think? Which ones are your favorites? Which do you think are the stinkers?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.