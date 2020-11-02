Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 looks primed to disrupt certain parts of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrating their 2019-20 Stanley Cup win, but the tradition of seeing names engraved on that massive trophy continues. The Lightning shared engraving images for their 2019-20 Stanley Cup win here.

(Side note: shouldn’t there be a Stanley Cup emoji by now? A generic trophy one just doesn’t sit right.)

While some sleuth may point to the contrary, it doesn’t look like there were any typos of Lightning names engraved on the Stanley Cup. Kind of a bummer for comedy, really.

But it is interesting that Patrick Maroon (Blues) relaxed to Pat Maroon (Lightning).

Etched into history. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MG2pFMFnbY — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 1, 2020

(One assumes that the Stanley Cup was deeply disinfected after Alex Killorn & Co. were quite irresponsible with their initial celebrations.)

Here’s the list of names, in case it’s easier to see this way:

Side observation: the way it’s engraved, it sort of looks like the Lightning featured Capt. Zach Bogosian, which tickles more than it probably should. Maybe in the AHL some day?

(Sorry, Zach.)

Plenty of Lightning players reacted to seeing their names engraved on the Stanley Cup, including Mikhail Sergachev calling it “the best day in my life.”

(We’ll see if getting his next contract tops this.)

Anyway, if you need more engraving action, or are a Blues fan aching to relive that Stanley Cup win, check out their version from 2019 here. Here’s hoping names get engraved for a 2020-21 Stanley Cup, and the NHL pulls off that season safely in the process. That might end up being even tougher than the Lightning scoring against Joonas Korpisalo in overtime, though.

Also, Bryan Burns of the Lightning website has some great stuff on this unique year for “The Keepers of the Cup.”

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.