Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• How can teams like the Devils, Predators, and Senators weaponize the cap space they have left? [Sportsnet]

• LA Kings scout Blake Bolden is blazing a trail as the NHL’s first Black female scout. [SI.com]

• The AHL is targeting a Feb. 5 start date for next season. [PHT]

• The new Dallas Stars “blackout” jerseys look like they’re straight out of the movie “Tron.” [PHT]

• On Secret’s $1M donation to the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association: “[T]he $1 million from Secret will be divided into three categories. The first is operational costs: travel expenses, ice time, coaching, meals, etc. The second is cash prizes to players on the 2021 Dream Gap Tour to make it a true championship-style tour.” [ESPN]

• The current Canadiens’ lineup resembles that of Claude Julien’s old teams in Boston. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• The Wild has loaned first-round pick Marco Rossi to ZSC Lions of the Swiss league until NHL training camps open. [Swiss Hockey News]

• The Joonas Korpisalo vs. Elvis Merzlikins debate is a way’s away for John Tortorella, but the Blue Jackets have to feel good about their goaltending tandem. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Looking at where the Senators are in their rebuilding process. [Silver Seven Sens]

• How Rob Schremp and Robin Lehner helped a teenage hockey player realize she is not alone in her mental health battle. [ESPN]

• The Mitchell Miller story won’t be going away: “You have to wonder if a fourth-round pick, a round where the odds of the player making the NHL are fairly small, is worth the PR nightmare and the risk of undercutting a message that the team has been promoting. In an offseason where fans are looking for any reason for hope and positivity, this feels like a gut punch.” [Five for Howling]

• There are a number of plans and scenarios for conferences to see through a 2020-21 NCAA schedule. [USCHO]

• Fun look at a hockey-themed horror comic book from the 1970s. [Puck Junk]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.