After some gentle teasing, the Dallas Stars unveiled their new “Blackout” third jerseys on Wednesday.

If you want to ingest a bucket of jersey marketing speak, the team’s press release has you covered.

“The jersey design committee was tasked with finding a way to incorporate the heart of the city of Dallas and the spirit of Texas into a uniform,” Stars president Brad Alberts said. “Today is an exciting day as we have worked hard over the last two years at creating a third jersey that will make our fanbase proud, and with the help of adidas Hockey, we feel like the Blackout third jersey will do just that. The Dallas skyline is iconic and introducing Skyline Green into our uniforms is a vibrant reminder our great city.”

As with any self-respecting jersey unveiling, the Stars made sure to have a branded color (the aforementioned “Skyline Green,” not to be confused with skyline chili). If nothing else, it’s tough to appreciate the Tron/Cyberpunk/Daft Punkian energy of the video they shared:

Inspired by Dallas.

Designed for Texas. pic.twitter.com/iRgpjT02lP — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 28, 2020

More than a few “Monster Energy drink” jokes flew around about the Stars’ new alternate jerseys.

The Dallas Stars – Sponsored by Monster® Energy Drinks. — Brandon Worley (@brandonworley) October 28, 2020

So, what do you think about the Stars’ “Blackout” third jerseys? Here are some additional angles to help you decide:

Back in black 💪 pic.twitter.com/WNeqXHso1n — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 28, 2020

—

