PHT Morning Skate: Hall to Sabres reaction; why Armstrong couldn’t wait

By Sean LeahyOct 12, 2020, 9:16 AM EDT
0 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• ICYMI: Taylor Hall surprised everyone by signing a one-year, $8M deal with the Buffalo Sabres. [PHT]

• Will Hall’s addition, along with Jack Eichel at the height of his powers, help turn the Sabres into a contender? [The Hockey News]

• On Hall’s fit in Buffalo. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Why Doug Armstrong couldn’t wait for Alex Pietrangelo to make a choice. [St. Louis Gametime]

• How will the Flames’ free agent signings so far affect their salary cap? [Flames Nation]

• Don Sweeney’s work in free agency improving the Bruins is far from done. [Bruins Daily]

• Now that he got paid, the expectations have risen for Kevin Labanc. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Tom Webster made an impact on the NHL is so many different ways. [Sportsnet]

• A look at the biggest hockey stories in 2019-20. [Puck Junk]

• Karina Villegas, a Venezuela native, has found a home on the U.S. sled team. [NHL.com]

• An NHL outdoor game on Alberta’s Lake Louise? It’s reportedly been discussed. [Oilers Nation]

More NHL Free Agency

Taylor Hall saw only positives in signing with Sabres
NHL Power Rankings
NHL Power Rankings: Best free agent signings so far this offseason
NHL Free Agency
ProHockeyTalk’s 2020 NHL free agency tracker

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.