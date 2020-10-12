Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a pretty good week for Jake Boltmann.

The 18-year-old defenseman was selected 80th overall last week by the Calgary Flames. He wasn’t watching the NHL Draft when it happened. Instead, he was actually on the ice for practice with his Lincoln Stars (USHL) teammates who mobbed him once the news broke.

“I look up because the screen up there was flashing and I see my name, the Calgary logo and the pick, and before I know it I’m being tackled by my friends,” Boltmann said via KOLN.

The surprises didn’t end there for Jake Boltmann. During an interview on Saturday he said he wished his parents were with him so he could give them a hug. Little did he know that Trish and Reed Boltmann had flown in and were right behind him.

.@Boltmann10 thought it was just *another* interview after he was drafted by the @NHLFlames earlier this week. Instead, his parents Reed and Trish flew to Lincoln from Edina, MN to surprise him. pic.twitter.com/cwvfyEqDm5 — Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) October 10, 2020

“I haven’t seen them in awhile and have just been waiting to give them a hug, and tell them I love them,” he said.

Boltmann, who grew up in Edina, Minn., will play next season for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.