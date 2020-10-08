Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Winners and losers from the 2020 NHL Draft. [PHT]
• A full list of all 216 picks from this year’s draft. [PHT]
• “The Hockey Diversity Alliance announced Wednesday that it will ‘operate separate and independent of the NHL’ after months of negotiations with the league.” [ESPN]
• Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong confirmed that Taylor Hall will be hitting the market. [Arizona Sports]
• It was a pretty good couple of days for Pierre Dorion and the Senators. [Ottawa Citizen]
• Anthony Duclair will be a UFA after he wasn’t qualified by Ottawa as the two sides failed to agree on an extension. [Silver Seven Sens]
• Max Domi believes John Tortorella will get the best out of him next season in Columbus. [The Hockey News]
• Kyle Dubas‘ goal in free agency this year? Making the Maple Leafs harder to play against. [TSN]
• The Rangers may have qualified Ryan Strome but there’s plenty of work ahead in hammering out an extension. [NY Post]
• It doesn’t look like Penguins GM Jim Rutherford will have many holes to fill when the free agent market opens Friday. [Pensburgh]
• Jesse Puljujarvi’s return to Edmonton gives him a second opportunity for success with the Oilers. [Sportsnet]
