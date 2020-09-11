MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Nelson’s late goal gives Islanders crucial Game 3 win

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT
Call it the Brock Nelson revenge game.

On Wednesday night the New York Islanders’ forward was on the receiving end of two nasty hits that briefly knocked him out of Game 2, one of which resulted in the suspension of Alex Killorn.

He came back from all of that in Game 3 on Friday night and scored the game-winning goal with less than four minutes to play in regulation to help lift the New York Islanders to a crucial 5-3 win.

They now trail the Eastern Conference Final series by a 2-1 margin and were able to avoid falling into what could have been a three-game hole.

Nelson’s goal came just a few minutes after Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson had tied the game, erasing what had been a 3-1 Islanders lead to open the third period.

At that point Tampa Bay seemed to be in full control of the third period and seemed to be pressing for a go-ahead goal. But a Ryan McDonagh turnover in the defensive zone helped set up Nelson’s goal to help the Islanders regain the lead.

You can see Nelson’s goal here.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds to put the game away.

That goal was followed by a mini-line brawl that was ignited by Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov giving Pageau an unnecessary slash to the back of the leg as he closed in on the empty net.

Along with Nelson and Pageau, the Islanders also received goals from Cal Clutterbuck, Adam Pelech, and Anthony Beauvillier.

The Islanders also received a strong 34-save effort from Semyon Varlamov in net. Even though the Lightning were playing without Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point (injured in Game 2) and Killorn they still managed to generate a ton of chances and put pressure on Varlamov and the Islanders.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

Trade: Penguins deal Nick Bjugstad to Wild for conditional 7th round draft pick

Penguins trade
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 11, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford continued his early offseason tinkering on Friday night by trading veteran forward Nick Bjugstad to the Minnesota Wild for a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

The condition on the pick is dependent on the number of games that Bjugstad plays next season for the Wild.

The Penguins are also retaining half of Bjugstad’s salary as part of the trade according to TSN’s Frank Seravalli.

He is entering the final year of his current deal that carries a salary cap hit of $4.1 million.

Bjugstad played parts of two seasons with the Penguins but was limited to just 13 games this past season due to injury. He scored one goal with one assist in those games.

For the Penguins, the name of the game here is simply shedding salary and creating salary cap space. It was something they were going to need to do this season anyway, even before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season, kept fans out of the building, and reduced revenue. They will still probably need to shed more salary in order to re-sign their current restricted free agents and make other improvements to the team.

The biggest decisions they have to make this offseason revolve around their goalie situation where both Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry are restricted free agents.

This is already the Penguins’ second trade of the offseason after previously acquiring Kasperi Kapanen from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As for the Wild, this is a relatively low-risk move that could have a decent reward if things go well for Bjugstad and he is able to bounce back. It is not exactly a small salary cap commitment, but the Penguins retaining half of the salary certainly helps in that regard and the asset cost (a conditional seventh-round pick next year) is insignificant.

It is also worth noting that Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin spent several years working as an assistant to Rutherford with the Penguins, so it is not a huge surprise that the two would come together for a deal like this.

Nathan MacKinnon wins 2020 Lady Byng Trophy

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT
Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is the winner of the 2020 Lady Byng Trophy.

The award is handed out annually to the player “player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability”

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly were the other two finalists for the award.

This is the first time MacKinnon has won the award.

In 69 games this season for the Avalanche MacKinnon was one of the league’s top players, finishing with 93 total points (35 goals, 58 assists) while recording only 12 penalty minutes.

No other player in the league averaged more time on ice per game (more than 21 minutes per game) and took fewer penalties.

His 12 penalty minutes were also a career-low and the second-lowest among the league’s top-25 scorers.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 11, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Brayden Point will not play in Game 3 for Lightning

Brayden Point
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 11, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning are going to be very shorthanded for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Leading scorer (and Conn Smythe contender) Brayden Point will not be in the lineup after leaving Game 2 of the series on Wednesday with an injury.

He was expected to be a game-time decision but did not participate in pre-game warmups.

In 15 games this postseason he has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and has been one of the league’s best players.

It is another significant loss for a Lightning team that is already playing without some top talent. Steven Stamkos has not played a single game this postseason due to injury and will not play in this series. They will also play Friday’s game without Alex Killorn due to a suspension for boarding Brock Nelson their Game 2 win on Wednesday.

The Lightning enter Friday’s game with a 2-0 series lead.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

