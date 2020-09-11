MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Flyers optimistic for a Nolan Patrick return next season

By Sean LeahySep 11, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Flyers forward Nolan Patrick is on a positive track towards playing again whenever the 2020-21 NHL season begins. Speaking to reporters, GM Chuck Fletcher said the 21-year-old forward has been skating, working out, and “living mostly a normal life.”

It was almost a year ago that Patrick was diagnosed with a migraine disorder which would keep him out for the entire 2019-20 season. He’s practiced with teammates but has yet to put into a situation on the ice with contact. That will be the key to determining whether he’s ready to return.

“Time is certainly on his side in that regard,” Fletcher said. “He continues to make progress and I continue to be optimistic.”

The 2017 second overall draft pick scored 13 goals in each of his first two seasons. He will be a restricted free agent this off-season. Fletcher said that contract talks haven’t begun as the focus is on him getting back to 100% health.

“He continues to feel better and perform more activities off the ice and on the ice, he’s sleeping better, so we feel his health is improving and that’s obviously been the foremost concern,” Fletcher said. “I don’t know if I want to get into answering that question, talking about individual contracts, but every contract has its own challenges when you’re doing negotiations and that certainly makes it tougher.

“At this point, our goal is to get him back on the ice and get his career going. I have a lot of confidence that if we can do that and Nolan plays to his potential, that down the road he’s going to be a man that should be able to sign some nice contracts.

NHL finalizes dates for 2020 draft, opening of free agency period

By Sean LeahySep 11, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
The NHL has announced official dates for the 2020 draft and the opening of the free agency period this off-season.

As we’ve seen with other sports, the 2020 NHL Draft will be held virtually. Round 1 will take place Tuesday, Oct. 6 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Both days will air on NBCSN.

The Rangers won Phase 2 of the 2020 draft lottery last month and will select first overall. Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL) winger Alexis Lafreniere is expected to go No. 1.

ROUND 1 ORDER
1. New York Rangers
2. Los Angeles Kings
3. Ottawa Senators (via San Jose)
4. Detroit Red Wings
5. Ottawa Senators
6. Anaheim Ducks
7. New Jersey Devils
8. Buffalo Sabres
9. Minnesota Wild
10. Winnipeg Jets
11. Nashville Predators
12. Florida Panthers
13. Carolina Hurricanes (via Toronto)
14. Edmonton Oilers
15. Toronto Maple Leafs (via Pittsburgh)

The final 16 picks will be finalized following the conclusion of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

October Free Agent Frenzy

At 12 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 9, the NHL free agent market will open.

On that day unrestricted free agents like Taylor Hall, Alex Pietrangelo, Torey Krug, Braden Holtby, Jacob Markstrom could find new homes if they don’t sign extensions with their current teams. And if you’re Marc Bergevin, restricted free agents like Mathew Barzal, Dominik Kubalik, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Anthony Cirelli are eligible for offer sheets.

The NHL salary cap ceiling for the 2020-21 season will remain at $81.5M, which will make for an interesting market for teams who need to shed dollars due to raises or to add new players.

For teams looking to create some space and/or have roster decisions to make at certain positions — Hello, Rangers! — the NHL buyout window will open Sept. 25 and close Oct. 8. The closing date could be six days after the Stanley Cup Final concludes if that date is later.

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 11, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
USA Network’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Nikita Kucherov scored with nine seconds remaining in the third period to complete a comeback win for the Lightning. Matt Martin gave the Islanders the lead with the first shot of the game 1:24 into the first period before Victor Hedman tied the game later in the first. With the game seemingly headed for overtime, Kucherov scored on a great feed from Ryan McDonagh to give Tampa a 2-0 series lead.

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in the Conference Final have a series record of 31-2. This postseason, teams that reach two wins first in a series are 19-1. Teams that take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series hold an all-time series record of 192-4 (98.0%). The Islanders are one of four teams in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit, beating the Penguins in seven games in the 1975 Quarterfinals.

In franchise history, Tampa is 5-0 in best-of-seven series when taking a 2-0 lead, although this is their first time leading a Conference Final 2-0.

Alex Killorn was suspended for Game 3 for a late hit from behind on Brock Nelson.

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Friday, September 11, 8 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

Islanders looking to build on Game 2 positives facing 0-3 deficit

By Sean LeahySep 11, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Nikita Kucherov‘s winning goal with 7.8 seconds left in Game 2 was a bigger gut punch to the Islanders than the Lightning’s 8-2 rout in the series opener. New York got back to their game, received a strong performance in goal from Semyon Varlamov, but wasted too many opportunities. The failed five-minute power play. Zero shots during a short 5-on-3 advantage.

Despite a forgettable final 30 seconds, the positives outweigh the negatives for Barry Trotz coming out of Game 2.

“I just feel like this series is real close to flipping here,” the Islanders head coach said. “Our game is back to where it should be. There’s a couple of areas that we know we can be a little bit better in, and if we are it could be the difference.”

New York has now lost four of their last five games. Prior to Game 6 of their Second Round series with Philadelphia, they hadn’t lost consecutive games all postseason.

Trotz understands playoff adversity. In his final season in Washington, the Capitals trailed in every series — including losing three in a row to the Lightning — before capturing the 2017-18 Stanley Cup. The road through four playoff rounds is never easy, and if the Islanders are to have championship dreams, they’ll have to win five of them.

“It’s just focusing on be in the moment, and the guys are,” Trotz said. “This group is, you talk about character and resiliency and all that, we’re into our fourth series; not our third series, our fourth. The mental grind and the amount of the effort they’ve had to put forward, it’s tremendous. They’re not scared of the work, they’re not scared of the battle, they’re not scared of the challenge.

“To me, we’ll leave it all on the line, and if it’s not good enough, so be it. But we’re going to walk away from this series no matter what with our best effort.”

Through two games the Islanders know there’s no reason to allow doubt to slip into their minds. They shook off an ugly Game 1 and improved in Game 2, giving themselves a chance at evening the series before Kucherov’s late goal. It’s an uphill battle against a Lightning team that’s made them work for everything.

New York has three goals in two games, which is not enough to keep up with a Tampa team featuring so many weapons. There were good things to take out of Game 2, but time is running out.

“We believe in ourselves, in this group,” said Islanders captain Anders Lee. “The first two games haven’t gone the way that we wanted to, but I think we have a lot to build on from Game 2. We like the way that we played, and if we can build off that and continue to play better as a team, we believe in ourselves to do the right things. None of that’s left our room, that’s for sure.”

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

Lightning’s Alex Killorn suspended for Game 3
NHL Conference Finals schedule

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 11, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)