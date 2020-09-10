MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Flyers’ Sean Couturier wins his first Selke Trophy

By James O'BrienSep 10, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time in his career, Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier won the Frank J. Selke Trophy. Couturier finished first ahead of 2019-20 Selke Trophy finalists Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins) and Ryan O'Reilly (St. Louis Blues).

As a reminder, Couturier wins the 2020 Selke Trophy, which is the forward “who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game.” The Pro Hockey Writers Association votes on this award.

After Bergeron (and to a lesser extent, Anze Kopitar) managed a stranglehold on the Selke, we’ve seen a run of first-time winner. Ryan O’Reilly took home his first Selke in 2018-19, and now it’s Couturier’s turn.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Sean Couturier wins the 2020 Selke Trophy over Bergeron, O’Reilly

By winning the Selke, Couturier continues his journey from being underrated to getting the recognition he deserves.

Couturier logged 2:02 shorthanded time on ice per game during the regular season. The 27-year-old forward scored 22 goals and 59 points in 69 games this season.

While many don’t value the stat, some voters likely noticed Couturier’s +27 rating. Speaking of traditional stats, Couturier enjoyed his career-best season in the faceoff circle, winning 59.7 percent of his draws.

When you look at certain underlying stats, Couturier may have enjoyed better seasons in previous campaigns:

Interestingly, Couturier actually saw a dip in overall ice time under Alain Vigneault in 2019-20 (19:50 per game) after averaging a career-high of 22:08 per game in 2018-19.

Even so, most would likely agree that criticisms about Couturier boil down to nitpicking. He’s been an absolute gem for the Flyers for years now. Perhaps he took subtle steps back this season, but it makes plenty of sense for Couturier to have a Selke Trophy on his resume.

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 10, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Western Conference Final matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After being shutout in Game 1, Vegas responded with a shutout win of their own in Game 2. Robin Lehner returned to goal and had 24 saves, while Paul Stastny, William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek scored all three goals in less than ten minutes in the second period for a 3-0 win.

It was Lehner’s second straight shutout and he has not allowed a goal in 131:44. Each of his last four wins have been shutouts. His four shutouts lead the league, while seven only five goaltenders in NHL history have had six more shutouts in a single postseason.

Only seven goalies in history have recorded three straight shutouts in the postseason, with Ilya Bryzgalov the most recent to do so (2006 with Anaheim). Lehner’s 131:44 shutout streak is the second-longest in Vegas’ postseason history. Fleury holds the record with a 144:04 shutout streak in 2018.

Dallas is 5-2 following a loss this postseason. They have only trailed a series once this postseason, going 2-1 down against Calgary in the First Round before winning three straight to take the series in six.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, September 10, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

Lightning’s Alex Killorn suspended for Game 3 vs. Islanders

By Sean LeahySep 10, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

Alex Killorn has been suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety for boarding Islanders forward Brock Nelson during Game 2 Wednesday night.

Early in the first period of Tampa’s 2-1 win, Killorn was ejected for a late hit along the boards in the Islanders’ zone. Nelson would return to the game.

“Thankfully, Brock is OK,” said Islanders forward Matt Martin. “He’s a huge part of our team, plays in all situations, but yeah we didn’t like it, that’s for sure.”

As noted in the video, Nelson’s back is to Killorn in the moments before the hit, with the Lightning forward seeing Nelson’s numbers the entire way. The lateness of the hit, and the fact that the puck is gone from Nelson doesn’t help Killorn’s case. It is on the hitter to change his angle of approach to eliminate or minimize contact.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said Thursday he expects Nelson will be able to play in Game 3.

A suspended Killorn may not be the only Lightning player missing Game 3 Friday night (8 p.m. ET; USA Network). Brayden Point was injured and head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on his status. Carter Verhaeghe, Mitchell Stephens, and Mathieu Joseph are now on alert as potential options.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 10, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Conference Finals predictions

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Predators hire Dan Hinote as assistant coach

Associated PressSep 10, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have hired Dan Hinote as an assistant coach for coach John Hynes.

General manager David Poile announced the move Thursday, saying Hinote’s personality and playing and coaching experience will be a great fit for the Predators.

“In this assistant coach position, we were looking for a former player who was fairly recently retired but still had coaching experience, and Dan fit that description perfectly,” Poile said.

Hinote, 43, played nine seasons in the NHL with Colorado and St. Louis, winning a Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2001. He spent the past two seasons as an associate coach with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. He last worked with the under-17 team, which won gold at the Four Nations tournament.

He was the first player from West Point ever drafted by the NHL.